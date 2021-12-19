‘Ahsoka’ details for Grand Admiral Thrawn may have been revealed

Even though the big blue baddie hasn’t been confirmed for Star Wars series Ahsoka as of yet, we’re all fully expecting Grand Admiral Thrawn’s participation to be announced in the not too distant future.

The Disney Plus side of a galaxy far, far away has hardly shied away from introducing fan favorites from the animated realm into live-action, with Rosario Dawson’s title hero herself a notable example. Then there’s the fact Snips named-dropped Thrawn during her debut on The Mandalorian, which was about as obvious a hint as we could have gotten.

Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader, Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren and Ivanna Sakhno’s mystery character are the only names announced for Ahsoka other than Dawson so far, but rumors have consistently named Thrawn and Ezra Bridger as being part of the project.

The Illuminerdi has now stepped in to offer up some purported character details, which definitely sound like the villain we all know and loathe. Described in a leaked casting call as “unequivocally, the most clever and calculating of the Emperor’s followers“, the role is described as being a series lead. Ahsoka is scheduled to begin production early next year, so this is one rumor that should be either confirmed or debunked in fairly short order.