Details for mystery ‘Ahsoka’ character may have been revealed

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is currently occupying Lucasfilm’s California soundstages where the majority of the Disney Plus Star Wars shows are filmed, but once Din Djarin’s next run of episodes are in the can, Ahsoka will be moving in.

Cameras are reportedly rolling from March 2022, but it’s been a while since we’ve heard any casting news. Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader was the first addition to the ensemble other than Rosario Dawson’s title hero, while the internet went bananas when Natasha Liu Bordizzo was confirmed to be bringing Sabine Wren into live-action.

The last recruit was Pacific Rim: Uprising and The Spy Who Dumped Me star Ivanna Sakhno, who was hired at the end of last month. There were no details on her role other than it was expected to be a brand new character created specifically for Ahsoka, but The Illuminerdi are claiming to offer up some information.

As per the outlet, Sakhno is said to be playing a figure who currently goes by the code name Astrid, described as “striking and ferocious”. The part is that of a mercenary who finds herself torn between the path towards good or evil, which sounds like the sort of broad archetypal role that fits in nicely with the Star Wars mythology, and could mark another exciting fresh face for Ahsoka to incorporate.