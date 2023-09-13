‘Ahsoka’ episode 5 features an ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ star you definitely missed

Warning: The following article contains minor spoilers for episode 5 of Ahsoka.

After earning a warm reception with its very first episode, Ahsoka continues to impress Star Wars fans. Each new episode seems to bring something interesting to the table, and the fifth was no different. In “Part Five: Shadow Warrior,” viewers are treated to a glimpse of the titular character’s childhood — and no, de-aging technology had nothing to do with it, unlike what happened with Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker.

In two flashback scenes, Rosario Dawson takes a step back from the spotlight to allow someone else to shine, as we see a young Ahsoka appear in scenes set during the Clone Wars timeline. Of course, this isn’t the first time we see a younger version of the character, but it’s the first time it happens in live-action, and naturally, fan curiosity has been sparked. Who is the actress cast specifically for this role? Well, you may not recognize her due to her Star Wars look, but you’ve undoubtedly seen her face before.

Who plays young Ahsoka?

Ariana Greenblatt was the actress chosen to play young Ahsoka Tano in the Disney Plus series. This addition to the cast marks the first time an actor joins the Star Wars franchise to play the younger version of a character who went from animation to live-action. And what a great choice this was.

According to her IMDb page, Greenblatt landed her first role in 2015, playing Raina in an episode of Liv and Maddie. That’s right, she’s a Disney Channel child actress, having also appeared in a few other projects for the network. Perhaps that played a part in her landing her role in Disney Plus’ Ahsoka.

If you think for one second that Greenblatt is a newbie to big projects, though, you better think again. Remember the young version of Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War? Yeah, Greenblatt did that. More recently, the actress was also part of the cast of the live-action Barbie, in the role of Sasha, the moody teenager who gives our favorite doll a whole new perception of the human world. If you watched the movie, you must know exactly what scene I’m talking about.

Despite her young age, this actress already has quite a career, and Ahsoka is one more impressive entry to that list. It’s best to keep our eyes peeled for more Greenblatt appearances in high-profile movies and TV shows because they’ll surely come our way.