All of Ariana Greenblatt’s movies and TV shows, ranked

Ariana Greenblatt is slowly but surely making her mark on the film and television industries. The young actress has been actively appearing on-screen since 2015, when she was eight years old. In less than a decade, Greenblatt has already built up an impressive filmography. She shows a lot of promise, so it’s no wonder she’s as booked as she is. With her string of supporting roles, she’s quickly journeying on to become a lead star in her own right. From her breakout role in Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle, to her appearance in the live-action adaptation of Barbie, she has showcased her commendable acting range in her relatively short career so far.

As a result, fans of the young star can only be excited for what the promising act will do next. With that being said, let’s dive in and explore the promising talent’s eye-popping filmography thus far.

10. A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

A Bad Moms Christmas is the very first movie Greenblatt starred in. The comedy film serves as a sequel to the 2016 film Bad Moms. It follows the trio from the first movie, played by Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn. The women, on top of being moms, now have to deal with the added stress of their own mothers visiting for the holidays. Greenblatt plays Lori Harkness, the daughter of Jessie Harkness. Jessie is the love interest of Mila Kunis’ character. Although the movie received mixed reviews from critics, it was a box office hit, grossing $130.6 million against a $28 million budget. It is a lighthearted holiday comedy, and its depiction of the holiday stress is hilarious and relatable.

9. 65 (2023)

This science fiction action thriller is one of the newer entries in the rising star’s filmography. The movie is set in prehistoric Earth, 65 million years ago, and follows Mills, a pilot played by Adam Driver, after crashing on the planet. The duo makes up the film’s main cast, and except for a few brief appearances by other people, Greenblatt and Driver are the only humans to appear in the film. 65 is a thrilling, suspenseful adventure that any fan of the thriller genre would thoroughly enjoy. It features an interesting premise that merges the past and the future, as well as great visual effects, and remarkable performances from the two leads.

8. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (2022 – present)

This animated comedy show picks up from where the 2021 film, The Boss Baby: Family Business, left off. It premiered on Netflix in 2022, and currently has two seasons, with a third season set to follow in November, 2023. Greenblatt is a part of the main cast, and lends her voice to portray the character, Tabitha Templeton. Back in the Crib is an enjoyable addition to the growing Boss Baby franchise. It helps to expand the franchise’s universe and give the character’s some development, all while maintaining its fun and youthful atmosphere.

7. Awake (2021)

This science fiction thriller film is set in a world where a global event has caused all electronics to stop working. The event has also caused humans to lose their ability to sleep. As a result of the unexplainable event, chaos ensues, and society becomes increasingly unstable. The stakes are high and life-threatening, but they have to find a way to survive somehow. Greenblatt is reunited with Gina Rodriguez whom she had previously starred beside in A Bad Moms Christmas. The duo give a terrific performance, playing mother and daughter, and the rest of the cast is enthralling as well.

6. The One and Only Ivan (2020)

Greenblatt was cast in the role of Julia, alongside Bryan Cranston in this fantasy family drama. It also features the voice talents of other prolific actors including Sam Rockwell, who voices Ivan, and Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Danny DeVito, and Phillipa Soo in supporting voice roles. The film is based on the children’s novel of the same name. It follows Ivan, a silverback gorilla, as he begins to question his life in captivity and forms a plan to escape and return to the wild. It is a heartwarming film with stunning visual effects, and great performances all round.

5. Scoob! (2020)

This reboot of the beloved Scooby-Doo characters explores the origins of the Mystery Inc. gang and their canine companion. It features the voices of a star-studded ensemble cast including Zac Efron as Fred Jones, Gina Rodriguez as Velma Dinkley, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake, and the iconic Frank Welker who voiced the eponymous canine. Greenblatt lends her voice to portray the younger version of Velma Dinkley, and she delivers a great performance. The film has been praised for its modern and vibrant visual style, its humor, and the performance of its voice cast.

4. Love and Monsters (2020)

This post-apocalyptic adventure-comedy film offers a fun and thrilling ride. Love and Monsters set in a world where giant monsters have taken over Earth, forcing survivors to live in underground colonies. The story follows Joel Dawson, a character portrayed by Dylan O’Brien, who embarks on a life-threatening journey to be reunited with his high school girlfriend. While on his journey, he encounters Greenblatt’s character, Winnow, and Clyde, her adoptive father. They are both survival experts, and they help Joel on his journey. Love and Monsters is an entertaining movie, notable for its fresh, light-hearted take on the usually grim post-apocalyptic genre.

3. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Everyone loves a good superhero movie, and Infinity War is simultaneously one of the biggest, and one of the best superhero movies of all time. Appearing in a movie that grossed over $2 billion is a win for anybody, but what’s even more impressive is that this was only the second movie Greenblatt starred in. It must have been intimidating just being on the same set as the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth. However, Greenblatt delivered a memorable performance alongside Josh Brolin, despite her short screentime. Her portrayal of young Gamora has been praised as being worthy of note, even though it barely lasted a few minutes in the movie.

2. Stuck in the Middle (2016 – 2018)

Greenblatt plays Daphne Diaz in this Disney comedy show. This is the role that first brought her into the limelight. The show centers around Hayley Diaz, the middle child in a family of seven children, played by Jenna Ortega. Daphne is Hayley’s sister, and the last of the seven children. The show has been praised for its premise which offers a unique perspective on family dynamics, its diverse cast, and its positive messages about family and individuality. In its short run, the show received generally positive reviews, and grew a sizeable fanbase.

1. Barbie (2023)

Greenblatt is not one of the variants of Barbie in this fantasy comedy blockbuster, but she plays a significant role in the movie. She portrays Sasha, a tween girl, and the daughter of Gloria, a Mattel employee, played by America Ferrera. All members of the cast deliver phenomenal performances, brilliantly directed by Greta Gerwig. While the two leads, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have received overwhelming praise worldwide, the light Greenblatt contributed to the movie should not be overlooked.