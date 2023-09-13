‘Ahsoka’ episode 5 is screening in theaters, but is it long enough for it?

Our Jedi Padawan Ahsoka has reunited with her former master, Anakin Skywalker, and we’ve officially reached halfway through the eight-episode miniseries. The emotional reunion concluded the exciting fourth episode of Ahsoka, and the series is now moving to the big screen for episode 5. Dave Filoni has dropped some huge bombs that need diffusing in the upcoming episode. With Ahsoka awakening in the World Between Worlds, Thrawn’s coordinates in Skoll’s hands, and Wren in captive, episode 5 will be long and exciting.

A day after episode 4 hit Disney Plus, Star Wars announced that fans will get to experience the next episode on the big screens on the next Tano Tuesday. “Part Five: Shadow Warrior” has secured ten select theaters across the United States, screening for free on Sept. 12 on a first-come, first-serve basis. But is the episode really long enough for a memorable big-screen experience?

‘Ahsoka’ epsiode 5 runtime

Image via Star Wars/X/Twitter

The theatrical premiere of Ahsoka Episode 5 marks the return of the Star Wars saga to the big screen after The Rise of Skywalker graced the theaters in 2019. Going a little over the series’ average runtime of 43 minutes, Ahsoka Episode 5 will clock in at 49 minutes and 50 seconds. While the series debut episode still remains the longest so far, running for 54 minutes and 21 seconds, episode 5 will mark some significant developments in the series.

A substantial portion of the episode is anticipated to focus on the relationship between Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker, and viewers may even be treated to some flashbacks featuring Anakin from the Clone Wars era. And if the theatrical release is any indication of a big moment coming in, fans may be on the brink of witnessing the live-action debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn in the final moments of episode 5, akin to the impactful entry of Anakin in episode 4.

Here are all 10 theaters screening Ahsoka Episode 5 on Sept. 12:

AMC Assembly Row 12 in Boston, Massachusetts

AMC Showplace Village Crossing 18 in Chicago, Illinois

AMC NorthPark 15 IMAX in Dallas, Texas

AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, California

AMC Empire 25 IMAX in New York, New York

AMC Disney Springs 24 with Dine-In Theaters in Orlando, Florida

AMC Neshaminy 24 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AMC Bay Street 16 in San Francisco, California

AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16 in Seattle, Washington

AMC Tysons Corner 16 in Washington, DC

Photo via Disney Plus

While the previous four episodes were packed with intense action sequences and the introduction of new characters, Episode 5 promises to explore deeper emotional aspects. Ahsoka will seek catharsis and closure to her unresolved survivor’s guilt after Anakin and countless other Jedi were murdered in Order 66. Hopefully, Ahsoka Tano will emerge as her true warrior self soon.

For the majority who could not get in for the theatrical screening, Ahsoka episode 5 will also premiere as usual on Disney Plus at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 15.