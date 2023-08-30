What time does ‘Ahsoka’ release? ‘Star Wars’ spinoff’s release info for each timezone

Be there for the drop, no matter where you are in the world!

The Mandalorian spin-off series chronicling the story of the Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano had its two-episode premiere last Wednesday. Ahsoka immediately garnered praise as one of the best Disney Star Wars series. and has now dropped its third episode for fans’ review after a surprising shift in its release schedule.

Ahsoka‘s upcoming episodes will now be released six hours earlier, during U.S. television’s primetime. The show is the first on Disney Plus to forego overnight premieres. This indicates that until the show’s conclusion on Oct. 3, 2023, fans will receive fresh episodes every Tuesday night.

The series is a continuation of the animated Star Wars: Rebels series and sees Rosario Dawson in the lead role as Ahsoka Tano. She is joined by Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla alongside her droid companion Chopper, among others. The latest episode will see both the protagonists and their adversaries searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was last seen during the Battle of Lothal with the Jedi Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Rebels.

What time does Ahsoka come out?

Image via Lucasfilm.

Ahsoka unfolds on a weekly schedule on Disney Plus, with the latest episode just in on Aug. 29. The fourth episode will premiere on Sept. 5, followed by consecutive episodes dropping weekly on Sept. 12, Sept. 19, Sept. 26, and Oct. 3. respectively. For the release time according to all major time zones, check the list below:

Hawaii: 3:00pm HST on Tuesdays

Alaska: 5:00pm AKDT on Tuesdays

U.S. West Coast: 6:00pm PT on Tuesdays

Mountain Time: 7:00pm MT on Tuesdays

U.S. Midwest: 8:00pm CT on Tuesdays

U.S. East Coast: 9:00pm ET on Tuesdays

Brazil: 10:00pm BRT on Tuesdays

U.K.: 2:00am BST on Wednesdays

France: 3:00am CEST on Wednesdays

Germany: 3:00am CEST on Wednesdays

Italy: 3:00am CEST on Wednesdays

Spain: 3:00am CEST on Wednesdays

India: 6:30am IST on Wednesdays

South Korea: 10:00am KST on Wednesdays

Japan: 10:00 am JST on Wednesdays

Sydney, Australia: 11:00 am AEST on Wednesdays

To watch the series, viewers will need a Disney Plus subscription which costs $7.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. An ad-free premium Disney Plus subscription currently costs $10.99 and will cost $13.99 a month from Oct. 12, 2023, onward.