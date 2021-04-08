First Ahsoka Plot Synopsis Teases The Hunt For Ezra

The appearance of Ahsoka Tano was one of the most highly anticipated moments of The Mandalorian‘s second season, and it certainly didn’t disappoint. Rosario Dawson brought Snips to life in brilliant fashion, even if she did only stick around for one episode that also doubled as a sneaky backdoor pilot to her own solo series, which was officially announced shortly after.

We can gather where the story is headed in the broadest terms after Ahsoka name-dropped the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn, who’s been widely rumored to be coming to Disney Plus for a while now, and since being confirmed, there’s been plenty of chatter that The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic could tie together in an epic Avengers-style crossover event with Thrawn as the big bad.

We know very little about Ahsoka in terms of specifics, with Dawson the only talent on either side of the camera that’s publicly attached to the project, but insider Daniel Richtman has now revealed the first synopsis (taken from an official production document) for the Star Wars streaming exclusive, which you can see below.

“Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn many years ago.”

Of course, this doesn’t tell us a whole lot, with Ahsoka remaining shrouded in secrecy as it moves forward through development, but it does chime with both the continued efforts to tie the live-action Star Wars universe into the animated mythology, as well as picking up from where Rebels left off. Indeed, there’s a slew of episodic content on the horizon, and the massive popularity of The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars and Rebels means that there’s no shortage of characters, settings or storylines to mine for inspiration over the coming years, with Dawson’s Jedi set to play a major part in telling them.