The Mandalorian Season 2 Fan Poster Teases Ahsoka Tano And Boba Fett

In just a few weeks, The Mandalorian will be back on our screens, and so far the production has done a solid job of keeping everything under wraps. We know that animated favorites Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan will be making the jump to live-action played by Rosario Dawson and Katee Sackhoff, respectively, and can also count on the impending return of the legendary Boba Fett, but there’s no obvious signs as to where the story is headed.

The debut trailer was deliberately vague, offering fans a glimpse of Mando and Baby Yoda back in action and teasing the involvement of the Jedi without giving the game away, and Jon Favreau and his team should be commended for maintaining such a high level of secrecy when set photos from other high-profile Disney Plus shows are making their way online with increasing regularity.

Of course, there are countless fan theories doing the rounds about how Ahsoka will factor into the plot, while Boba Fett’s armor may or may not have been glimpsed in the promo footage, but an awesome new poster from Psychoboz now gives both characters prominent billing alongside other new faces and returning favorites, which you can check out below.

The official poster for season 2 of The Mandalorian was a little uninspired, but anything featuring Baby Yoda is guaranteed to send the internet into meltdown. That being said, it would be nice to see some different artwork from the standard ‘hero standing in the center’ formula that every major property seems to rely on these days.

In any case, we’ll find out for ourselves at the end of October what the Disney Plus smash hit has in store, but until then, we’re left guessing about how all of the pieces will ultimately fit together.