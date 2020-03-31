Ahsoka Tano Live-Action Series Reportedly Now In Early Development

Whispers circulating online suggest that the Mouse House is planning to develop a live-action series centering around Ahsoka Tano for Disney Plus.

While the former Jedi Padawan started out as a simple sidekick to Anakin Skywalker, she slowly became a fan-favorite character from the Prequel era through Dave Filoni’s Clone Wars series. When we saw Ahsoka last, she had forsaken her place as a Jedi knight when the Council turned their back on her. After that, Filoni brought the character back in Rebels to assist the crew of Ghost in their fight against the Empire. Now, after officially making her live-action debut in The Rise of Skywalker, albeit in the form of a voice cameo to encourage Rey in the movie’s climactic scene, Disney has cast Rosario Dawson to bring the character to life in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian.

Apparently, though, Lucasfilm has bigger plans for Ahsoka in the coming years than we originally thought. In fact, according to Star Wars Unity, an outlet dedicated to covering the news and whispers of that galaxy far, far away, the studio is in the very early stages of developing the character’s own live-action spinoff series.

As for the legitimacy of this new report, it follows on from previous reports which have said the same. In addition, former Disney CEO Bob Iger has already teased that characters from The Mandalorian will eventually get their own spinoff series, saying:

“The priority in the next few years is television with The Mandalorian Season 2 coming in October, and then more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”

So, taking that into account, an Ahsoka Tano series seems highly likely. Of course, we don’t know what the story will be about, or if it affects the alleged Rebels spinoff show (featuring the character and Sabine Wren) that’s currently in development, but as soon as we learn more we’ll be sure to let you know.