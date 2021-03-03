Ahsoka Tano Show Could Recycle A Scrapped Rise Of Skywalker Storyline

Ahsoka Tano finally made her live-action debut in the second season of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian but stuck around for no more than a single episode. Now, Rosario Dawson is set to reprise the role in Star Wars: Ahsoka, a mini-series currently in development for Disney+ by Favreau and Star Wars: The Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni.

Lucasfilm has yet to reveal what the narrative will revolve around, but it will supposedly involve Snips on her search for Admiral Thrawn in the Unknown Regions. The last time we saw her, the former Jedi teamed up with Mando to take down Governer Wing, a loyalist who had a hand in the creation of the Empire’s fleet of Star Destroyers. Ahsoka challenged the cruel administrator to a duel, whereupon she defeated her and asked about the crew of Ghost’s old enemy, Thrawn.

Now, Star Wars fans are speculating that besides searching for the sinister villain, the character will also get the chance to go back to Mortis. As you may already know, Colin Trevorrow’s script for Episode IX, originally titled Duel of the Fates, had Kylo and Rey visit the peculiar planet that housed the three embodiments of the Force; the Father, the Son, and the Daughter, representing balance, dark side, and the light, respectively.

But since the new series solely centers around Ahsoka, it’d make sense for her to return to the planet given her history in the Clone Wars. When Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Snips visited the planet, the Son killed the latter, but the Daughter sacrificed what was left of her life force to revive her.

Lucasfilm Reveals Ahsoka Tano's New Live-Action Look In The Mandalorian 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Following that incident, the two have been bound together in life, which is why the Daughter’s owl, Morai, follows her to this day. Since the creature was also present in The Mandalorian, it’s the perfect opportunity to tackle that storyline once again. Who knows, maybe they could actually borrow some ideas from Trevorrow’s script, which many Star Wars fans have been eager to see after The Rise of Skywalker failed to live up to expectations?

Tell us, though, what do you expect to see in the Ahsoka Tano series? And do you think it’d be a good idea to recycle that script for future projects? Sound off in the usual place below.