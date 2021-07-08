Ahsoka Will Reportedly Be The Lead Of Star Wars TV Universe, Not Mando

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano made a big impression in just one episode of The Mandalorian season 2, so Lucasfilm went ahead with their plans to spin her off into her own self-titled TV show. Ahsoka is only expected to be a limited series, explaining what happened to the former Jedi after the events of Star Wars Rebels, but according to new intel Dawson has a big future ahead of her in the Star Wars universe as she could become the face of the TV franchise.

According to tipster Daniel Richtman, Ahsoka will have a bigger role in the shared Disney Plus universe the studio is creating on the back of the success of The Mandalorian than the Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin, as played by Pedro Pascal. This is just a rumor for now, but it’s not actually as wild a claim as it may sound as we know that Pascal’s busy schedule is already holding up production on Mando season 3.

Due to his commitments to HBO’s The Last of Us, season 3 won’t be getting here for a while yet, with the studio pushing ahead with its various spinoffs instead. Having played Claire Temple across nearly all of the Marvel-Netflix series, Dawson has history with connecting together a TV universe so it’s easy to imagine her doing so again, this time as Ahsoka.

Lucasfilm Reveals Ahsoka Tano's New Live-Action Look In The Mandalorian

When the upcoming slate of Star Wars shows was announced last December, it was revealed that Ahsoka would closely connect with The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Rangers of the New Republic before the four series then came together for a “climactic story event”. Rangers has been put on hold, however, since the firing of Gina Carano, so it’s unclear how this will affect plans for this Marvel-like crossover.

Whatever happens, it sounds like we shouldn’t expect Pascal’s bounty hunter to keep showing up all the time, but we can maybe look forward to Ahsoka taking on that “Nick Fury in MCU Phase 1” role instead. The next Star Wars live-action production to land on Disney Plus is The Book of Boba Fett this December. Given this rumor, it’s feasible that Dawson could have a cameo in it.