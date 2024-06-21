All ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ cast confirmed

On August 1, 2024, a new animated superhero noir series is coming to Amazon Prime (having originally been canceled by HBO). It’s called Batman: Caped Crusader and will follow the action-packed adventures of the iconic superhero in his home city of Gotham.

It looks fantastic — the look and tone are impressively on-point in the images we’ve seen — and is set to reimagine the mythology of the original animated series in a much darker fashion. The general story will, of course, follow the usual Batman lore — the wealthy son of murdered socialites becomes a vigilante, utilizing incredible martial arts skills and a plethora of high-tech gadgets.

On June 20, a teaser trailer for the series hit the internet. It gave fans a tiny sneak peek of what’s to come, including the many stars who’ll be lending their voice to the series.

Which voice actors are confirmed for Batman: Caped Crusader?

The voice cast for Batman: Caped Crusader looks incredible. While many of the stars’ roles are currently unspecified, we know who’ll be playing the eponymous role and a handful of supporting characters.

Batman/Bruce Wayne will be voiced by Hamish Linklater of The New Adventures of Old Christine fame. Harvey Dent will be voiced by Diedrich Bader who has previously voiced Batman in the likes of Batman: The Brave and the Bold and Harley Quinn. Catwoman will be voiced by The Addams Family star Christina Ricci. Jamie Chung from The Real World: San Diego will voice Harley Quinn.

Other cast members whose roles aren’t yet known include Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Reid Scott, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Tom Kenny, John DiMaggio, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, Eric Morgan Stuart, and Dane Donohue.

We can’t wait for this one, and you should feel the same. Keep your eyes peeled for further updates about its brilliant cast.

