All ‘Full Swing’ season 2 golfers confirmed

Golf fans were treated to an inside look at the internal politics of the sport with Full Swing, a Netflix documentary series that premiered on the streamer in February 2023. Across eight episodes, viewers were given access into the lives of professional golfers both on and off the course, across a season of high-stakes competition during the PGA Tour.

Full Swing is created by the same minds behind fellow Netflix sports series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and similarly delivers a riveting portrait of life as a professional athlete. The second season of Full Swing, which arrived on Netflix on March 6, takes an even deeper look into the personal and professional lives of its subjects, with the return of familiar faces as well as new golfers.

Here’s all the golfers who appear in season two of Full Swing.

All Full Swing season 2 golfers

Perhaps the starriest name who has returned to Full Swing is Rory McIlroy, the world’s number one ranked golfer who appeared in the eighth episode of season one. McIlroy, whose career is inspired by Tiger Woods, is shown to be leading Team Europe to hopeful victory at the Ryder Cup throughout season two.

Justin Thomas also returns to Full Swing’s second season, alongside fellow season one golfers Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Joel Dahmen, and Matt Fitzpatrick. Viewers will remember Fowler’s promising talent and vibrant fashion choices, with season two documenting his training process amid a four-year victory drought.

Season two will see both Johnson and Dahmen wrestle with the mental toll that comes with being a professional athlete, while Fitzpatrick continues as a core member of the European squad aiming to take back the Ryder Cup in Italy. While fans will remember those names from season one, Full Swing has tapped new golfers for its second installment, led by Wyndham Clark.

Clark is notorious in the sport for his public fits of frustration on the course, with Full Swing set to detail the golfer’s consecutive win of three PGA Tours. Joining him is newcomer Alex Fitzpatrick, the younger sibling of Matt, who will be shown trying to step outside of his brother’s shadow. Fellow newcomers for Full Swing season two include Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, and team captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald.

The new cast is rounded out by Justin Rose, who serves as a source of experience and guidance for the young Team Europe. Season two of Full Swing will document each of the golfers’ lives in the lead-up to the Ryder Cup in Rome. The new batch of episodes will delve deeper into the mental health aspects of the game, and will take a more critical look at its subjects.