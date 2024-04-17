All ‘Parasyte: The Grey’ English dub cast

Providing a Korean interpretation of the original manga, the new series, Parasyte: The Grey, has been jaw-dropping, to say the least. The series, much like its source material, features parasitic beings coming to Earth and inhabiting humans.

The parasites, possessing deadly intent, end up clashing with humans. After a brief wait, the English dub of the Netflix series is now available for viewers, and the following voice actors are involved.

Jenny Yokobori (Jeong Su-In and Heidi)

Jenny Yokobori voices Jeong Su-in, the series’ protagonist, who comes to share her body with an alien parasite named Heidi. A popular name, Yokobori has participated in an array of voicing and dubbing projects. Not only does she voice Kumiko Albertson in The Simpsons, but she has also voiced Bunny Girl in Pretty Boy Detective Club, Daikokuten in Record of Ragnarok, and Min-Jin in All of Us Are Dead.

Tom Choi (Kim Chul-Min)

Brought to life in the English dub by Tom Choi, Detective Kim Chul-Min is an officer who rescued Su-In from her abusive father and maintains contact with her. He finds himself drawn into the investigation of parasites when Su-In unexpectedly makes a swift recovery from an attack. Tom Choi has taken on a range of roles in both television and film. Additionally, he provided the voice for Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat, The Collector in Death Stranding, and Front Man in Squid Game.

Khoi Dao (Seol Kang-woo)

Anime and video game voice actor, Khoi Dao takes on the dub for Seo Kang-Woo, a gang member on the run. After finding his younger sister missing, he goes on a search to find her but crosses paths with Jeong Su-In. He soon becomes a messenger between Su-In and Heidi. Khoi Dao is best known for voicing Han Ho-Yeol in D.P., Rei Kiriyama in March Comes in Like a Lion, and Geten in My Hero Academia.

David Chen (Won-Seok)

Won-Seok is a junior detective working under Kim Chul-min. He has secretly allied himself with the parasites, feeding them information. David Chen is the English dub voice behind Won-Seok. He is the dub voice for characters like Oh Dong-Sik in Lovestruck in the City, Zheng Li in Delicacies Destiny, and Scholar in Green Snake.

Nicole Gose (Choi Jun-Kyung)

Nicole Gose is the dub actor for Choi Jun-Kyung who is the leader of Team Grey, the organization tasked with tracking and apprehending humans infected by parasites. Gose has lent her voice to Chan’er, Little Le, Qianqian, and Yuyan in Genshin Impact. She has also voiced Sekmet in Re: Zero and Allister in Pokémon Masters.

Nick Martineau (Kwon Hyuk-Ju)

Kwon Hyuk-Ju was a pastor but after being taken over by a parasite, he became the leader of the parasites. He uses his religious influence as a cover for recruiting more parasites and killing humans. Nick Martineau takes on the dubbing role for Hyuk-Ju. You may recognize his voice from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Heavenly Delusion, and Lookism.

