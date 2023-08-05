All the ‘HSM3’ songs covered in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 4

It’s time to witness the next group of Wildcat graduates leave East High behind. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 is set to hit Disney+ on August 9, with all 8 episodes of the final season dropping that day. That means fans won’t be forced to wait to see the hyped-up cameos of returning High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Kaycee Stroh, Bart Johnson, and Alyssa Reed.

While the promo around the new season has been focused on the fictional High School Musical 4 filming at East High, the main cast we’ve grown to love is also putting on High School Musical 3: Senior Year as their senior year musical. Like previous seasons of the show, we’re expecting plenty of callbacks to the third film in the trilogy as the seniors work through finishing high school, starring as extras in HSM4, and putting on their senior year show.

The soundtrack for season 4 has been on lockdown, so we don’t know every song that is appearing in this season. But High School Musical: The Musical: The Series fans have been treated to a few teases of what songs they can expect in the new season. Plus, some leaks have fans excited about a possible performance from Ricky (Joshua Bassett) in a dramatic Troy Bolton-style ballad.

“High School Musical”

The final song in High School Musical 3: Senior Year, “High School Musical” became an anthem everywhere for theater kids moving on from high school to real life. So we can expect our rowdy group of East High students to also be performing it in the season. Featured in the first teaser for season 4, it was our first preview of what to expect musically out of the 8 episodes.

“Now or Never”

The first official trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 dropped about 3 weeks after the teaser, giving us more details about exactly what drama we’re getting this season. It appears the pull of High School Musical 4 is destroying East High’s drama department, making the stakes even higher for our theater-loving seniors. They might have more than 16 minutes to get it right, but it is in fact “Now or Never” for them to pull through and make their senior show spectacular.

“Can I Have This Dance”

Ricky and Gina have been a controversial pairing among fans, to say the least. But whether you like it or not, they’re this season’s “it” couple based on the trailer. Though it seems like most of the cast won’t know they’re even a thing since the trailer has Gina (Sophia Wylie) trying to keep her relationship with Ricky on the down-low. But the teenaged hormones seem to be getting the better of her, as the above clip shows her wanting to sing the iconic duet from High School Musical 3 with Ricky, even after Miss Jenn (Katie Reinders) calls rehearsal done for the day.

“Scream”

Now this one has not been confirmed by anyone officially. But since the idea of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series covering High School Musical 3: Senior Year came to fruition, fans have been clamoring for Joshua Bassett to cover the Zac Efron song. Show creator Tim Federle said in an interview with TVLine, Bassett agrees, wanting the same for Ricky as well.

“Josh has been begging me for a couple of years to sing ‘Scream,’ and it does feel like this would be the season to see that.”

Fans are so convinced this is happening, they’ve started posting AI-generated covers of Bassett singing “Scream” to give fans a taste of what they think is to come. However, some fans are using AI covers to convince fans that they have leaked audio of Ricky singing “Scream.” There have been no confirmed leaks from the new season as of yet. The only way to know for sure if Ricky sings “Scream” is to tune in when the final season drops on August 8.