‘HSMTMTS’ star Julia Lester reveals how her ‘psychic powers’ led to finding her girlfriend on set

It’s finally High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (HSMTMTS) day, and in addition to an emotional final bow and curtain call, the season premiere has also brought with it a real-life love story.

HSMTMTS star Julia Lester spoke with Girls’ Life (before the SAG-AFTRA strike) and opened up about her psychic abilities and how she knew she was in for more than an exciting career move when she joined the beloved series.

Of having psychic abilities, Lester says that it’s something centered on a deep trust within herself:

“My sister Jenny has always told me that, which I absolutely believe. My intuition really works in my favor. When an opportunity presents itself, I’ll sometimes get a strong sense of ‘this is right for me’ or ‘I belong here.'”

Lester had a gut feeling when she joined the cast of HSMTMTS that it was a place for her to grow and thrive, and in what feels like a perfect example of Disney magic, she also found her partner — the one who makes her heart skip a beat. Ilana, Lester’s girlfriend, joined HSMTMTS as a writer in season 2, and there was an instant connection — in a platonic way at first:

“We’re obsessed with each other. I always felt so connected to my character when Ilana was the one writing her. Most of the episodes where I felt the most authentically myself and the most authentically Ashlyn, Ilana wrote—and that was even before I knew we would end up together.”

Their friendship grew into something more, and it’s all heart eyes and love for the pair now. You’re not alone if you have butterflies just thinking about it. Love in itself is magical, and the fact that a series first brought them together and the pull to one another was born of authenticity and passion is the cherry on top of a perfect ice cream sundae.

If your world is all HSMTMTS today, we don’t blame you. Here begins the final leg of the journey we’ll take with HSMTMTS and with this chapter of the High School Musical realm as a whole, and we plan to savor it!