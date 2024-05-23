‘How did it keep getting CRAZIER?’: Manic mother-in-law demands to spend time with grandchild in increasingly unhinged rant

Family. Where would we be without them? Although it’s not always easy — sometimes certain family members can be a real headache, and sometimes it’s so bad the only option is to cut off all contact.

Going no contact with certain family members isn’t as uncommon as you’d think. In this case, an unhinged text from a woman’s mother-in-law is going viral on TikTok due to the sheer levels of entitlement and derangement displayed within. The text comes from a mother-in-law who is demanding to see her grandchild as the parents apparently haven’t made any effort to see the rest of the family in over a year — although judging by this text alone it’s easy to see why the couple would want to keep their newborn as far away as possible.

There are so many valid reasons to cut off a family member but the text really speaks for itself. My favorite parts are when she says “we all wanted to raise her” and “she’s not just yours; she’s everyone’s baby that belongs to the family.” That last part gave me the heebie-jeebies. Imagine telling someone their baby isn’t theirs? It almost sounds like she’s a member of the Italian mob, all that talk about belonging to “the family.” Anyways, upon receiving a text like that I think most parents would run for the hills, so it only serves to show exactly why they haven’t been to see this mother-in-law or the rest of the family.

What’s more, this lady practically demands that they travel to see the family with their young child. If she really wants to see this baby so bad she could make the effort to travel to the parents, just saying. The text also insinuates that something specific may have led to contact being cut as she tells them that “time has passed and we all need to move on and have peace.” Something tells me they’ve already found peace far far away from this woman.

The denizens of TikTok certainly agreed that the text was a major red flag, with many in pure disbelief at the audacity of this manic in-law.

“She’s everyone’s baby” then I’ll be accepting child support payments from all of you.

Omg if someone said my baby belonged to everyone 🙃😵‍💫 they would never see us again

The way I would go into witness protection just to avoid ever being contacted by that person again

Some people like to think that they can get away with terrible behavior purely because they are family — but the world doesn’t work like that. Most people have to earn the right to be a part of someone’s life, it’s not just something that you can demand. But clearly this in-law thinks it’s her right to make the parents share their baby, and then, to top it off she throws in a little bit of guilt-tripping and gaslighting for good measure. Our toxic detector is going off like crazy, so hopefully they continue to stay well away from that side of the family.

