Amazon Studios ‘nearing a deal’ to develop Mass Effect TV Series

Mass Effect is a hugely popular video game franchise that has been rumored to be getting the big-screen treatment for more than a decade. According to a new report from Deadline, the action RPG franchise may be tantalizingly close to making a deal with Amazon Studios to develop a TV series.

In a Deadline interview with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke about their latest fantasy series The Wheel Of Time, the news about Mass Effect was slid in to double down on the platform’s commitment to the genre.

The report claims that Amazon Studios and Electronic Arts were nearing a deal that would allow the studio to develop a TV series. No further details of what this show would look like were shared.

“You will see us continuing to invest in fantasy genre of all kinds, we have a genre-focused team on the ground in Studios who work tirelessly with our creative partners on those slates, and you can look forward to more,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. Via Deadline

Mass Effect boasts a massive universe with lore spanning over multiple games. Condensing this down into a movie would seem impossible, but perhaps Amazon can do the series justice in a TV format.

Earlier this month the latest video game television adaptation Arcane, based on the game League of Legends, launched on Netflix to overwhelming praise both critically and from fans. The show currently has a 100 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 98 percent audience score.

Furthermore, Netflix found success with its adaptation of The Witcher that is gearing up to launch its second season, though the games are technically based on books.

With all the recent success relating to video game adaptions, it’s likely we’ll see a lot more studios trying their hand at bringing beloved video games to a TV setting and Mass Effect could be the next major one.