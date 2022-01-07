First launching in 1997, Fallout has become one of the most popular RPG game franchises out there today, and it seems that the wheels are turning in motion for the game to finally get its own TV adaption courtesy of Prime Video.

According to a report by Deadline, Kilter Films’ Fallout series will see Jonathon Nolan direct its premiere and has now got a pair of showrunners attached to it. The two showrunners are Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who worked on Captain Marvel, and Silicon Valley’s Graham Wagner.

The series is from Kilter Films with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, along with Todd Howard and James Altman from Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Kilter Film’s Fallout series was first announced in 2020 and has remained in development since. According to Deadline’s report, the series will ender its production phase in 2022; however, no timeframe for its release is available.

Fallout is a series set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland that has crafted its own unique stories for more than five games. With its unique setting, it would seem prime for a great series, and it looks to be in good hands with the reported members making up the team on the project.

While Nolan isn’t a fixture in the directing space, he was responsible for both the pilot and finale of Westworld season one, along with the help of Joy. The pair would also work on the series season three premiere, and they are rumored to return for its fourth season later this year.

We’re still a ways from seeing the Fallout series for ourselves, but as the team comes together, it’s looking promising for fans.