‘An emotional rollercoaster’: ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ host Jesse Palmer opens up about how much Joan’s season has been making him gently sob

The entire world is seemingly obsessed with the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, and it is safe to say host and former Bachelor Jesse Palmer is equally as enthralled.

For those who are unfamiliar, Joan Vassos‘ journey to find her forever person began on Sept. 18, bringing a group of sexy senior citizens together to let their youthful side shine, participating in a prom, talent show, and a Disneyland date as they look for love with the leading lady. They even participated in an action-packed kickball tournament last night (Oct. 2) — how hysterical is that?

As a viewer, seeing such hope in these senior citizens — and an overall zest for life — has been inspiring, to say the least, even having an impact on Jesse thus far. Keep scrolling to see what he had to say about Joan’s suitors, as well as the overall experience of hosting The Golden Bachelorette, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Image via ABC

When asked if he has cried as much as viewers have throughout the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, Jesse confirmed that “a lot” of tears have been shed:

“I was almost crying night one when Joan had that idea to show everybody videos of their loved ones. I had no idea the men were going to get that emotional, but just seeing the heartfelt messages, it kind of made me water up a little bit as well.”

Jesse added that he has been especially moved this time around, as he and his wife, Emely Fardo, have recently welcomed their first child into the world. Because of this, speaking with fellow fathers throughout The Golden Bachelorette — especially fellow girl dads — has tugged on his heartstrings:

“That first night I also got to speak with Gary and Keith and Mark. They didn’t show this, but I went out in the cocktail party and got to talk to some of them, and I was picking their brains because they’re girl dads, and I’m a new girl dad myself. I was just picking their brains on what to do and what not to do when you have daughters, and the guys could not have been more generous with their advice and their time.”

He continued:

“They were so sweet to do that with me, and I just knew I was going to have an affinity for all these guys. It’s an emotional rollercoaster for people watching at home, as well as for the host watching backstage.”

With Joan having to let go of more men week after week, it is safe to say that the show is intensifying, and our hearts (as well as Jesse’s heart) are aching more and more with each episode. To see where things go from here — and to see who takes home the final rose — catch brand new episodes of The Golden Bachelorette Wednesdays via ABC.

All we know is that Charles L. better be popping the question come finale night. After all, we cannot handle seeing his heart break!

