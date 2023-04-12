An MCU fave being one of the first stars to join James Gunn’s DCU sends shockwaves through superhero fans
The full cast of the first project of the DCU has finally been unveiled. Although Superman: Legacy will be the first movie to come out of Chapter One: Gods & Monsters, franchise architect James Gunn has confirmed that the animated series Creature Commandos will precede it once it eventually arrives on HBO Max. The hype for the show, which sounds like the perfect project for the man who brought us other misfit superhero teams like the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Suicide Squad, has now gone through the roof thanks to its exciting ensemble voice cast.
We already knew Frank Grillo was playing Rick Flag Snr., but now we’re aware that he’s far from the only MCU veteran joining the DCU for this series. Maria Bakalova — Cosmo in both The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Vol. 3 — is likewise on board, although the real draw for many superhero fans is David Harbour. The Stranger Things icon is set to voice Frankenstein’s Monster himself. And folks cannot wait to hear the Black Widow and Thunderbolts star give his take on the iconic monster.
Let’s not overlook Doom Patrol vet Alan Tudyk making a swift return to DC either.
Given how much Gunn has teased everything being connected, let’s hope Harbour can play Frank in live-action, too.
Remember when Harbour turned up in 2016’s Suicide Squad for about one minute of screen time? No, don’t feel bad — nobody does.
Time for 2019 Hellboy fans to come out of hiding.
I mean, his luck’s gotta change soon, right?
Creature Commandos is likely heading for release sometime next year, but whether that’ll come before or after Marvel’s Thunderbolts hits theaters on July 26, 2024, we’ll have to see.