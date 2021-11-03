An Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Could Be Imminent

We’re getting reports that a new trailer for the highly anticipated Star Wars spin-off show Obi-Wan Kenobi could be getting a trailer very soon.

Disney is celebrating two years of its streaming service on Nov. 12 with an event called Disney Plus Day. It will feature a ton of new content and fan experiences but also could potentially sneak in some new Star Wars info.

Content like the streaming premiere of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, a brand new Home Alone movie, and the Jungle Cruise movie are grabbing headlines, but there could be other surprises as well.

Those surprises could include the first teaser trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, which wrapped filming a while back. It would make sense for Disney to make a splash with something unexpected.

There are other rumored Star Wars possibilities in the pipeline, too, including some potential behind-the-scenes reels for Disney’s favorite bounty hunter The Mandalorian and its sister series The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian rumor seems less likely since Disney just recently started filming season 3, but we’ll take any peeks we can get.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the service’s most anticipated new shows. It’s a prequel that follows the adventures of the Jedi ten years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi had a dramatic battle with Anakin Skywalker. That battle saw Anakin transform into Darth Vader, who will once again be played by Hayden Christensen in the show.

Ewan McGregor plays the famous title character, but the role was originated by Alec Guiness in the original trilogy. McGregor picked up the role for the prequels in the 2000s and recently said that he was thrilled to revisit the role.

“It’ll be just great to do it again,” he said. “I did my last one in 2003, and it’s such a long time ago.”