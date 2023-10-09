An underrated one-season Netflix wonder that’s already vanished almost entirely from the platform bids farewell for good next month

Netflix’s grand masterplan is to eventually have a content library full of nothing but in-house originals, and while Damnation technically occupies that space, it wasn’t quite a full-blown exclusive in the truest sense of the world.

As part of the streaming service’s first-run distribution deal with the USA Network, the underrated neo-noir Western was marketed and aired internationally as a Netflix-only series, but it aired on the aforementioned channel in the United States, which made it especially peculiar when it vanished from all international markets where it was available to watch at the beginning of the year.

Image via USA Network/Netflix

Hammering a final nail into the coffin, though, Damnation will be leaving the roster of titles in the United States next month after spending more than half a decade as part of the furniture, so you’d best get that binge in as quickly as possible if it’s been sitting gathering dust on your watch-list.

Unfolding during the Great Depression’s labor wars in the early 1930’s, Damnation followed Killian Scott’s Seth Davenport, a man with a violent past who ends up poising as a preacher in order to convince the locals of a small rural town to take a stand against the corrupt elites and their unscrupulous deeds.

Naturally, an ex-detective shows up on the scene to try and stem the rising tide, pitting them against each other in a heated showdown made even more complicated by the fact they’re actually brothers. Canned after 10 episodes but certainly worth a watch, time is running out for subscribers to get to grips with Damnation before it disappears forever.