Netflix might want to dust off its checkbook and throw money at a revival after its biggest series sets a monumental streaming record

You'd have thought this freight train would have slowed down by now, but it hasn't.

While Peacock has played its part in the resurgent success of Suits, especially considering it has the benefit of being able to air the ninth and final season, it’s also fair to say that Netflix has been the largest driving force by far behind the legal drama’s incredible domination of the streaming ratings.

No offense intended to Universal’s in-house platform, but Netflix is quite simply a bigger deal, and you get the sneaking suspicion that feelers might just be getting out to the relevant parties regarding the chances of a renewal or revival, something creator Aaron Korsh previously admitted that he wasn’t entirely against dependent on the circumstances.

Image via USA Network

On the other hand, Peacock might want to state its own claim for bringing the show back given the complicated and complex world of distribution rights and legal small print, because were Suits hypothetically to make a comeback as either a limited series or a full-blown season 10, then it’s guaranteed to become a monster.

Having topped the Nielsen streaming ratings yet again, Suits has become just the second on-demand exclusive to have retained the number one spot for a mammoth 12 weeks, but it’s managed to do what Ozark did not by reigning atop the summit consecutively. Considering the finale aired in September of 2019, it’s incredible that the wildly popular tale of high-flying lawyers doing what they do best hasn’t been dislodged by anything for three months.

Will it lead to more? Only time will tell, but everyone knows that money talks loudest at the end of the day, and there’s plenty of it to made through Suits.