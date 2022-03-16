‘Andor’ could be coming to Disney Plus earlier than expected

Even though the platform’s lineup of original content continues to grow and expand at a rapid rate, the myriad of TV shows set in the Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises are always going to be viewed as the top tier of Disney Plus exclusives.

We’re heading for another bumper summer on streaming, with Obi-Wan Kenobi rolling out from May 25, just weeks before the MCU’s Ms. Marvel debuts on June 8, which was confirmed at long last when the eye-popping trailer for the latter debuted yesterday.

Thanks to the effects of the pandemic and the sort of wide-ranging creative reshuffles we’ve come to expect from the Disney era of Star Wars, Rogue One prequel series Andor has been taking a lot longer to come together than initially anticipated.

Cameras stopped rolling way back in September of last year, and a second season has reportedly already been given the green light, but so far all we’ve heard in terms of a release date is a vague “mid-to-late 2022”.

A new report from Bespin Bulletin claims otherwise, though, intimating that Andor could be landing in August. While there’s been no official confirmation as of yet, May’s Star Wars Celebration seems to be the most likely destination for a full-length trailer and a locked-in debut, but that’s still a while off.

For the time being, fans will have to cross their fingers and hope Andor comes to the small screen sooner rather than later, with the prequel spinoff to a prequel spinoff first being announced in November 2018.