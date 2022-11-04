It’s a shame that there are only three episodes remaining in the first Andor season, considering that the Disney Plus series has gone down an absolute treat with Star Wars fans against all odds, but Tony Gilroy is already pushing ahead to film the next batch of episodes.

In an interview with Collider, the showrunner confirmed the cameras will begin rolling on the Monday before Thanksgiving, which would be Nov. 21. He also unveiled several newcomers for the directorial ensemble, including Ariel Kleiman (Truth be Told, Yellowjackets), Janus Metz (True Detective, Armadillo), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Narcos: Mexico).

Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon are returning as writers, joined by another addition in the form of Tom Bissell whom Tony describes as a very versatile writer “a very, very, very big Star Wars fan” which will definitely come in handy, lore-wise, now that the show is pushing into the Rogue One timeline.

The galaxy far, far away fandom has absolutely gobbled up Andor and its peculiarly darker take on Star Wars history. Many folks are even calling it the prequel saga that George Lucas wishes he had made in terms of political intrigue. It’s a shame that Tony Gilroy is only making two seasons of this, 24 episodes in total. Though with the viewing figures not competing with other Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus, it’s probably for the best that the showrunner has an ending in sight.

The first season of Andor took place five years before Rogue One, and the events of the second season will count off the remaining years until Jyn Erso comes along in four blocks, with blocks of three episodes revolving around a single year.