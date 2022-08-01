Before Obi-Wan Kenobi, the only Star Wars stories from the Disney era bridging the gap between the prequels and the original trilogy were Rogue One and Rebels, but with Andor now taking place several years before the former, Lucasfilm will have the opportunity to resurrect some of the iconic locations from the prequel trilogy.

The story takes place five years before the events of Rogue One, following the titular Cassian Andor’s journey from a thief to one of the greatest heroes of the Rebellion. This is in a time when the Empire still doesn’t have a strong foothold on the galaxy, though Palpatine’s legions mercilessly subjugate the Core Worlds and even dare venture into the Outer Rim.

People initially expected Andor to be a swashbuckling adventure centering around a rogue protagonist, but based on the show’s trailers and promotional content, it seems that there’ll also be a ton of political intrigue that gets into the rise of the revolution and the formation of the Rebel Alliance.

And what’s more, today’s trailer has revealed that one of these locations that we’ll be revisiting from the prequel trilogy is none other than the Senate on the city planet of Coruscant.

The imperial cog at the base of the senate floor is fucking awesome pic.twitter.com/ooSRURQNf5 — Scout (@ScoutTheTrooper) August 1, 2022

George Lucas’ prequels spend a lot of time in this hall, mostly to depict Palpatine twisting the galactic congress to fit his own mysterious agendas. Though with the sinister emperor presiding over a period of abject totalitarianism in the galaxy far, far away, it’ll be interesting to see what role the Senate is going to play in the so-called Dark Times and whether that role is mostly ceremonial.

Andor has been delayed three weeks, so instead of the original Aug. 31 release date, you can expect the series to start premiering on Disney Plus from Sep. 21.