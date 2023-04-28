‘Andor’ season 2 set photo reveals the return of another ‘Rogue One’ alumnus

Andor season two is currently shooting in the United Kingdom, with attendees at the recent Star Wars Celebration in London getting a sneak peek at what’s coming. Expectations are sky-high, as the first season is widely considered the greatest Star Wars story in a very long time.

Season two will differ from the first in that it’s set over a much longer time than the first, with Tony Gilroy explaining that it’ll be set over five years, with three episode blocks each covering a year of Andor’s life and concluding with his meeting with Jyn Erso in Rogue One.

Along the way, many familiar faces will return. Shooting is currently underway at Greenham Common, where production has moved after a return to the quarry used as Saw Gerrera’s base in season one. We think this is confirmation that Forest Whitaker will once again reprise the role and some new set pictures indicate his comrades are also along for the ride:

A Rogue One character to show up in Andor series 2, currently being filmed at Greenham Common, Newbury shows a familiar face. Moroff, a Gigoran who was a member of Saw Gerrera's militia group pic.twitter.com/pkYwdjOKyH — Star Wars Canon & Legend (@starwarscandl) April 27, 2023

For those of you not fully up to speed with Star Wars‘ alien races, a Gigoran is a yeti-looking creature and Moroff made his debut as one of Saw’s crew in Rogue One. It’s not surprising to see him back in action, but as Andor was criticized for lacking alien characters, we’re pleased to see as many weird and wonderful creatures as they can deliver. Here’s hoping Moroff and Saw himself play a large role in the upcoming storyline.

Andor season two is expected to debut in August 2024 on Disney Plus.