New Andor Set Photo Goes Behind Enemy Lines

As a prequel spinoff to a prequel spinoff, Disney Plus streaming series Andor arguably faces a tougher battle to grab audiences than the rest of the platform’s exclusives set in a galaxy far, far away, because it’s a lot more difficult to craft an engaging story that’ll get audiences invested in the adventures of a protagonist that everyone tuning in already knows doesn’t make it out alive.

Of course, the same could be said about Obi-Wan Kenobi given his fate in A New Hope, but the legendary Jedi at least has the benefit of being an iconic character portrayed by two different actors who both gave memorable performances, whereas Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor played second fiddle throughout Rogue One to Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso.

That being said, Rogue One is regarded by many fans as the best Star Wars movie of the Disney era, so there’s a lot of built-in goodwill attached to the series, which is currently shooting in London. A new set photo reveals that the title hero and his associates are about to go back behind enemy lines, too, at an Imperial base or installation, as you can see down below.

Probably the Cassian Andor show. She sent me loads of pics. Look down the end. Krennic uniform pic.twitter.com/wcbdjNB5ky — Force Ghost David 🇰🇭 (@davidintheforc1) April 11, 2021

The image comes from Canary Wharf Station, which Rogue One also used to shoot Imperial interiors, so it stands to reason that Andor is using the location for the same purpose, and you can even spot an officer wearing a similar uniform to Ben Mendelsohn’s Orson Krennic standing in the background.

Plot details remain firmly under wraps for now, and the show isn’t set to premiere until next year, so it could be a while before we get our hands on any specifics. Andor has been described as a ‘rousing spy thriller,’ though, which should differentiate it from the rest of the Star Wars streaming roster.