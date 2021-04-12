New Andor Set Photo May Reveal The Return Of A Familiar Star Wars Villain

We’ve been hearing about this one for years, and now it’s finally going before cameras. Andor, the Rogue One prequel series that’ll bring back Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, has entered production over in the UK. Set photos have begun to circulate online, and they reveal that London’s Canary Wharf Station is doubling up as an Imperial base again, much as the same location did in Rogue One. What’s more, it’s possible that a familiar villain may be returning along with it.

A fan shared an image on social media which depicts several supporting actors in Imperial uniforms, and standing behind them is someone with a very similar fashion sense to Director Krennic, the main villain of the New Hope prequel. The question is, then, is this just another Imperial boss with the same uniform as Krennic, or is it our first glimpse at Ben Mendelsohn back in costume as the character? The figure is too far away to make out their features, so it’s hard to tell at this stage, but see what you think by checking out the pic in the tweet below.

Probably the Cassian Andor show. She sent me loads of pics. Look down the end. Krennic uniform pic.twitter.com/wcbdjNB5ky — Force Ghost David 🇰🇭 (@davidintheforc1) April 11, 2021

Orson Callan Krennic died along with the Rogue One heroes when his superior, Grand Moff Tarkin, elected to fire the Death Star at the planet Scarif in order to protect the Empire’s secrets. Thanks to Andor being set prior to those events, though, it’s completely feasible that he could come back in the show. It’d be difficult to bring Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso into the plot, seeing as she didn’t meet Cassian until the film’s timeline, but Krennic can be squeezed in without breaking canon.

Andor is one of two Star Wars productions currently shooting, along with Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor, which is underway in the Los Angeles area. And the Rogue One spinoff is expected to debut on Disney Plus sometime in 2022.