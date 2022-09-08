Later this month, Andor arrives on Disney Plus. The show brings back Diego Luna, looks at early days of revolt against the Empire in Star Wars, features star of the iconic Morbius film Adria Arjona, and, Arjona says her mom helped her audition.

The 30-year-old reveals the fact in a new article published by Entertainment Weekly today. In the piece Arjona plays Bix Caleen. She says she was nervous to take a screen test with Luna during the height of the pandemic after not auditioning in person and sending in a tape. So, she called her mom and mom gave out some of the strongest advice only a caring parent is capable of.

“She was like, ‘you have to go. You’re a swan. You can swim in a lake of s— and not get stained. Let the Force be with you.’ I was like, ‘okay!’ Then, she hung up the phone on me, which has never happened in my entire life. Moms don’t hang up the phone! You hang up the phone on moms because they don’t stop talking.”

Upon arriving to the show’s set in London Arjona says the process took all of 10 minutes. She initially thought she failed, until she was pulled aside by Tony Gilroy and told she secured the gig. This is not how roles are typically chosen for any project and Arjona adds it was surreal and gave some others involved with the production metaphorical heartburn due to the shift from protocols.

“Tony just looked at me and was like, ‘so, welcome to Star Wars.’ Then, we go outside and he’s like, ‘Hey Diego, meet your new costar. Adria, meet your new costar Diego.’ It was one of those moments where you’re like, is this happening? The casting director was having a heart attack. She’s like, ‘this is not the way that it’s supposed to go.'”

Arjona does not reveal anything about the plot of the show in the article, but does conclude her remarks by saying the first day on set was very special and she leaned on Luna to get through it. Andor has two seasons only and will end leading into Rogue One. It is intended to be about the more regular people in the world and fans are hoping it will clarify how two characters met up at first.