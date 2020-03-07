Anthony Mackie Teases Nick Fury Return In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has conquered the big screen, comfortably reigning supreme as the most lucrative franchise in history, the studio have set their sights on expanding to the small screen. With the backing of their Disney overlords, Marvel Studios are pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into their ever-increasing slate of exclusive Disney Plus projects, meaning that fans are pretty much obligated to shell out for a subscription in order to keep up to date with the latest happenings in the MCU.

The first of these shows to hit the streaming service is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is a smart move on Marvel’s part. Not only is the limited series headlined by two fan-favorite characters, but following the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, people are curious to see how Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will handle the pressure and responsibility of assuming the mantle of Captain America.

Having someone who isn’t Steve Rogers wielding the iconic shield is going to be one of the driving forces behind the story, especially if set photos showing Wyatt Russell’s John Walker are anything to go by, while Mackie has admitted that being the MCU’s new Cap is a monumental and potentially career-defining role for him.

Given how closely he keeps his working eye on the various members of the Avengers scattered around the globe, many people have been speculating that Nick Fury could end up being involved in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, even if just for a brief moment. In fact, Mackie was asked about the potential for a Samuel L. Jackson cameo and although his answer was tongue-in-cheek, he admitted that he’s not completely against the idea, teasing us with the following:

“I hope so. I heard he’s like, he becomes, Falcon becomes Sam Jackson. That’s what I heard, so that’s what I’m hoping for. We ain’t finished shooting yet, so I just hope he shows up one day and blesses us with his presence.”

Obviously, Anthony Mackie isn’t going to confirm or deny anything about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, especially when plot details are still being kept under wraps. However, Nick Fury is the kind of character than can show up just about anywhere in the MCU and it doesn’t seem out of place, and Marvel Studios are more than likely to have a secret cameo or two up their sleeves, so we’ll just have to wait and see.