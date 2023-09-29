Are Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 9 together?

This article contains spoilers for Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Being a fan of The Bachelor and its various spin-offs was probably easier before social media became as widespread as it is today. That is, unless you’re totally fine with spoilers and knowing beforehand how the contestants’ lives turned out after filming wrapped on the season you’re currently religiously watching.

Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise premiered Thursday, Sept. 28 on ABC, but was filmed in June. This means that everyone involved is fully aware of the outcome of the show and which couples were formed. No matter how many NDAs they agreed to sign, there’s always some information that leaks, giving the most impatient and curious fans the hot gossip before it even plays out on TV.

Of course, Bachelor Nation will know that Reality Steve, a Reality TV insider, is the source for most of the spoilers, but even his scoops aren’t completely infallible. So, take the following information with a grain of salt, and be sure to check out new episodes of Bachelor in Paraside to watch the real action unfold.

Do Aaron and Eliza get together in Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise?

If you’ve watched the trailers for Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise you’ve probably seen the sparks fly between the gorgeous Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei. In one impossibly cute scene teased by ABC, Aaron tells Eliza he is “really falling in love” with the Season 8 alumna, to which she giddily replies “I am falling for you, too.” Swoon!

Previous reality dating shows didn’t work out too well for Aaron and Eliza, with the former being rejected by Charity Lawson in Season 20 of The Bachelorette, and the latter not making it very far with Clayton Echard in Season 26 of The Bachelor, and breaking up with Rodney in week 5 of the last season of Bachelor in Paraside. It looks like their luck might change this time around if insider Reality Steve is to be believed.

(SPOILER): This was was taken a few days after filming ended in the Vidanta lobby & posted on an IG story that was sent to me. This is Eliza and Aaron B. I don’t know if they’re engaged and Eliza has been back in Germany since filming. But clearly they ended the show together. pic.twitter.com/e6bqzdBwgW — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 17, 2023

The Reality TV writer and podcaster received a video directly from Mexico, recorded just days after the singles finished filming the season where Aaron and Eliza can be seen hanging out. Steve then revealed in his Sept. 28th Daily Roundup episode that the two lovebirds were actually engaged — or at least they left the villa as fiancé and fiancée.

“Aaron and Eliza are engaged,” the scooper spoiled. “I showed you the video of three days after filming ended of them in the lobby at the Vidanta hotel down in Mexico. Then I found out later on that they were engaged.” Fans can expect this to be the resolution for the couple within Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, but Steve also warned that the last he had heard about them was in August and that he can’t guarantee they haven’t split since.

“Aaron and Eliza, you know, you hear rumblings that maybe they aren’t together anymore. The last I heard was they were. So I guess it’s possible, the last I heard about them was mid-August, so I don’t know, maybe they broke up since then, I’m not sure. But I heard that they did get engaged on the show.”

Find out Aaron and Eliza’s fate in new episodes of Bachelor in Paraside, airing Thursdays at 9 pm ET on ABC, and streaming on Hulu the following day.