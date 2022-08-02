Are any ‘Love Island USA’ couples still together?

Ever since Love Island hit the U.K. in 2015, the reality dating show has been a smash hit. When the franchise meandered over to the U.S. in 2019, hopes were high for similar success. Thankfully, it delivered.

The show is currently in its fourth season and streaming on Peacock. Since it’s migration to the streaming platform in 2022, many of the constraints that befell the competition in its three previous seasons on CBS no longer apply. This is of course because streaming platforms have much more flexibility than network television, allowing season four to match much more closely to its U.K. counterpart.

We’re still several weeks away from crowning this year’s winning couple, so there’s no time like the present to take a trip down memory lane to see which couples from previous seasons are still going strong. Surely it’s as many as the U.K… right?

Which Love Island USA couples are still together?

First Look: Options are weighed and an 'I love you' is made. 💕 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/DU3PcQ7NO1 — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 31, 2022

Drum roll please. And the couples from Love Island USA who are still together are:

Ahem, all right give us a second while we check our notes. Yes, here we are. The couples who are still together are… Well, this is confusing.

In June 2022 only three couples from Love Island USA were confirmed to be together, per Us Weekly. Those couples were Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada; Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury; and Cashay ‘Cash’ Proudfoot and Melvin ‘Cinco’ Holland Jr.

However, only Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada appear to still be together after previously splitting up three months after the conclusion of season three. The pair were reportedly spotted together at Ganga Tattoo in Los Angeles in June 2022, per Us Weekly. Sources close to the outlet confirmed that Lizama and Moncada arrived at the scene together, spent all night sipping drinks and enjoying Mexican cuisine, and held hands as the other got tatted.

Last year in November 2021, Lizama made an Instagram announcement that she and Moncada had split and that she was “working through the stages of heartbreak and healing.” Neither have posted a picture of the other on their social medias since being spotted at Ganga Tattoo last month, so it’s unclear if they are working towards rekindling their relationship or letting bygones be bygones.

As for Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury – the pair surprised everyone by keeping their relationship alive even after getting dumped from the island. They launched a joint YouTube account in 2021 but have only posted two videos since then, which are both from 2021. Flores and Ogsbury do not appear to be together. Neither have Instagram pictures of the other on their accounts anymore.

Lastly, we have Cashay ‘Cash’ Proudfoot and Melvin ‘Cinco’ Holland Jr. This is another scenario of too good to be true as the pair don’t appear to be together anymore. After getting dumped from the island, Proudfoot and Holland Jr. rekindled their relationship — even attempting to make long-distance work — however it wasn’t enough to keep them together. Both Proudfoot and Halland Jr. appear to be very single and living their best solo lives.