Are Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez from ‘Big Brother 25’ still together? The showmance, explained

While both Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez were forces to be reckoned with on Big Brother 25, neither of them managed to emerge as victorious in the end, likely due to the fact that there was one thing hindering their respective games: Their undeniable chemistry.

Despite Cory being 21 years old and America being 27 years old at the time, the pair harmlessly flirted with one another all season long. This harmless flirting eventually turned into something more, with the two lovebirds falling in love in the Big Brother house, ultimately deciding to pursue a relationship beyond the beloved competition series. How sweet is that?

“I know Cory and I will continue our relationship,” she reassured fans of the hit competition show — especially #AmeriCory shippers — during an exit interview with Dalton Ross at Entertainment Weekly. “I really went into this thinking like, ‘Okay yeah, I’m going to get into a showmance, but I’m going to play. I’m going to play them. I don’t care about boys. I’m not here for a relationship. Showmance? Sure. Anything beyond that, anything serious? No way.'”

“Here I am with a whole-*ss boyfriend at the end of it,” she shared with a giggle — prior to explaining their plans to visit each other during the holidays — but where do they stand now? Are Cory and America still going strong?

Are Big Brother 25 showmancers Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez still together?

Not only are Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez from Big Brother 25 still going strong, but their relationship appears to be better than ever!

Despite entering the Big Brother house — also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles, California — as a resident of New York City, America moved to Nashville, Tennessee to be with Cory, seemingly spending every single day with one another now that the beloved competition series has come to a close. Is anyone else’s heart absolutely exploding?

Recently sharing some TikTok videos together — as well as hopping on a series of TikTok livestreams with one another — Cory and America appear to be in it for the long haul, however, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with both parties on social media just in case anything changes.

Nonetheless, to relive their love story, fans can stream Big Brother 25 from start to finish on Paramount Plus now.