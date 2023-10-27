‘I was distracted from the game in that sense’: Does America Lopez regret her showmance with Cory Wurtenberger on ‘Big Brother 25?’

Was the 22-year-old worth it in the long run?

Winning not a single challenge during her 86 grueling days in the Big Brother house (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles), America Lopez is likely remembered for two things…

First and foremost, her tearful exit during the second double eviction of the season.

Second of all, her unlikely showmance with her brand new boyfriend, Cory Wurtenberger.

Beginning the October 26 episode of Big Brother 25 on the block alongside Blue Kim, America outlasted her opponent after Blue was eliminated in a unanimous vote.

With longtime host Julie Chen Moonves shocking houseguests with the second double eviction of the season, and swiftly losing the Head of Household competition to Bowie Jane, America found herself in danger once again, being put on the block alongside Felicia Cannon.

Losing the veto competition as well to Matt Klotz, the 27-year-old begged for him to take her off of the block; however, the Deaflympic swimmer decided to keep the nominations as they were.

With Matt’s decision to not use the Power of Veto, America’s fate was sealed, causing her to leave Big Brother house just moments after Blue.

While being eliminated was a tough pill to swallow for the Brown University graduate, there was one silver lining that came with her departure — she would be reunited with Cory in the jury house, given that he was evicted just last week.

Despite being head over heels for the 22-year-old, does America regret sparking up a showmance with Cory?

Does she think she could have won Big Brother 25 if it were not for her in-house lover?

America Lopez reflected on her relationship with Cory Wurtenberger in an exit interview with Parade, answering all of our burning questions…

Screengrab via CBS

Reporter Mike Bloom got the conversation started, asking America the thought-provoking question, “You developed a partnership with Cory that turned into a relationship, eventually becoming official as boyfriend and girlfriend. How much did your gameplay change once your feelings for him got incorporated into it?”

Naturally, America responded with true honesty, admitting that her gameplay changed quite a bit once her connection with Cory began to blossom.

“On the one hand, I just wanted to spend all my time with him, and I knew that we couldn’t do that — we both knew that we couldn’t do that. We’re in this house to play. We’re both huge fans. We were we weren’t here to cuddle up in bed all day,” she explained, however, this quickly changed as their feelings for one another grew.

The medical receptionist continued, “We did spend more time together, and I think it did distract me from the game aspect of it, especially these last few weeks. As the numbers started to dwindle down, there’s less stuff to do [and] less people to talk to, so of course I’m gonna go want to go and cuddle up with my person and just spend all my time with them.”

“I was distracted from the game in that sense,” America concluded, however, she does not regret her decision to pursue a relationship with Cory.

In fact, in an exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 27-year-old revealed that she hopes their showmance expands far beyond Big Brother 25…

Screengrab via CBS

When asked the question “What kind of future are you hoping for with Cory beyond the jury house?” America had quite a few comments to make, ultimately warming the hearts of #AmeriCory stans across the globe.

“I know Cory and I will continue our relationship,” she reassured viewers, and this was truly music to our ears.

She revealed to reporter Dalton Ross, “I really went into this thinking like, ‘Okay yeah, I’m going to get into a showmance, but I’m going to play. I’m going to play them. I don’t care about boys. I’m not here for a relationship. Showmance? Sure. Anything beyond that, anything serious? No way.'”

“Here I am with a whole-ass boyfriend at the end of it,” she shared with a giggle.

To follow, America revealed some of the plans she and her brand new boyfriend have made for when they both return to the real world.

“I am so excited to see what happens after this,” she said with a beaming smile. “I am going to visit his family for the holidays. He’s going to come visit mine… I think it’s going to be great. I’m stoked. I’m excited.”

While America Lopez will forever be in our hearts, with just five houseguests remaining, who will take home the $750,000 cash prize at the end of Big Brother 25: Jag Bains, Matt Klotz, Bowie Jane, Felicia Cannon, or Cirie Fields?

Tune into CBS or Paramount Plus for brand new episodes every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday to find out for yourself.