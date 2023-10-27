‘I wasn’t ready to have that end’: America Lopez reflects on her tearful exit from ‘Big Brother 25’

America Lopez might have stolen the hearts of America as a whole, as well as brand new boyfriend Cory Wurtenberger, but unfortunately the Big Brother 25 houseguests were not in agreement.

Beginning the evening on the block, America found herself safe after Blue Kim was evicted from the Big Brother house (or should we say Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles?) in a unanimous vote. Trouble began to arise when longtime host Julie Chen Moonves surprised houseguests with the second double eviction of the season, putting America in danger once again.

Bowie Jane won the Head of Household competition, nominating both America Lopez and Felicia Cannon for eviction. With Matt Klotz winning the veto and keeping nominations the same (despite America begging for him to take her off of the block), the 27-year-old found herself evicted from the Big Brother house in a unanimous vote as well — poor thing!

Sobbing as she walked out the door, why was the Brown University graduate so emotional upon her exit?

Screengrab via CBS

Lucky for Big Brother superfans across the globe, America answered all of our burning questions in an exit interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Deeming America’s departure as “the most emotional exit we have seen all season,” reporter Dalton Ross asked the newly evicted houseguest what was going through her mind as her time in the Big Brother house came to a close.

Unable to hold in her emotions, the Edinburg, Texas native spilled all of the tea, revealing that the last few weeks have been the “hardest” for her.

“I really haven’t been super emotional like that all season. I just broke down for the first time during me and Cory’s blindside, and then just last night,” she prefaced, before diving into why her eviction had such an impact on her.

“I didn’t really realize how much this meant to me,” America gushed. “I’m obviously a huge fan of the show. I went to a casting call on a whim and made it all the way through and made it into the house. I didn’t think it meant so much to me until that moment when I looked at Jag and I said, ‘I heard I’m the next one to go. Please tell me that’s not true,’ and I could just see it in his eyes.”

Holding back tears, the medical receptionist shared that this moment is what truly shattered her heart, causing the emotions of the past 86 days to all unload at once.

“It broke me. It was so hard. I thought about the last 86 days — how much fun I’ve had, how much I’ve loved every single moment of it — and it was just uncontrollable. It just all came up. All these feelings that I had been holding in.”

After elaborating on the “constant pressure” and “constant tension” she felt throughout her time in the Big Brother house — from the 24-hour surveillance to the blinding fluorescent lights and beyond — she still was not ready to end her journey just yet. “I wanted to keep playing. I wanted to wake up to those fluorescent-ass lights for another week, and I wanted to play in these goofy-ass competitions again. I wasn’t ready to have that end. It was tough,” she added.

While America Lopez will be missed, the pressing question is that with just five houseguests remaining, who will take home the $750,000 cash prize in the end: Jag Bains, Matt Klotz, Bowie Jane, Felicia Cannon, or Cirie Fields?

Tune into CBS or Paramount Plus for brand new episodes of Big Brother 25 every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday to find out for yourself…