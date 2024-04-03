Are ‘Love Island: All Stars’ winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare still together?

Molly Smith and Tom Clare were undoubtedly the most compatible — as well as the most attractive — couple to come from the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars, placing first and taking home the massive cash prize at the end of the beloved competition series. While the cash was a big bonus, Molly and Tom found something much more valuable than the money in the stunning South African villa: true love.

Recommended Videos

Well, at least fans of the Love Island franchise think so…

For a refresher on their respective journeys on Love Island: All Stars, Molly arrived alongside her ex-boyfriend Callum Jones on day one, just hours after the initial pairings had already occurred. In an unexpected turn of events, Callum chose to couple up with Molly — with the 29-year-old retuning the favor on day four — causing the ex-lovers to be paired up for more than a week in the villa. Experiencing dozens and dozens trials and tribulations during their short stint as a couple on Love Island: All Stars, things took a turn for the better on day 10 as soon as Tom entered the villa.

Tom arrived alongside Sophie Piper, where both individuals were instructed to pick three contestants to go on a date with: one of them preparing a starter, one of them preparing a main course, and one of them preparing a dessert. Tom chose Arabella Chi, Georgia Steel, and Molly, of course.

The following day, it was revealed that the public was voting for who Tom and Sophie would couple up with, respectively. On day 11, Tom and Molly were paired up with one another by the public — despite the semi-professional football player still having an affinity towards Georgia at the time — and the rest is history.

Coasting their way to finale night and emerging as victorious, where do the two lovebirds stand now? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself whether or not Molly Smith and Tom Clare are still together after Love Island: All Stars.

Molly Smith and Tom Clare are still together after Love Island: All Stars

Lucky for fans of the Love Island franchise, Molly and Tom are still going strong, sharing a series of photos with one another on social media since their shared stint on Love Island: All Stars came to a close. From selfies with Molly’s pomeranian named Nelly to sexy shots from nights out on the town — as well as everything in between — their social media content is seriously as cute as can be!

Most recently, Molly shared some photos with Tom from the launch party of her clothing collection with Boohoo, where her brand new boo — as well as some of their fellow Love Island: All Stars alums, notably Liberty Poole, Kaz Kamwi, and Adam Maxted — came to show his support.

Could wedding bells be in the near future for the happy couple? We will just have to wait and see…

To watch their connection blossom from the very beginning, United States residents can stream the entirety of Love Island: All Stars via Peacock as we speak.