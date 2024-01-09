Who is Kaz Kamwi from the inaugural season of ‘Love Island: All Stars?’

As of January 8, the cast for Love Island: All Stars has finally been announced, bringing together fan favorite islanders from the beloved competition series to try their luck at love for a second time (or perhaps even a third time) in a series unlike anything we have seen before.

According to the official Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts for the Love Island franchise, the following islanders will compete on the inaugural season Love Island: All Stars, which will begin on ITV2 next week.

Here’s a cast list:

Anton Danyluk — Love Island season 5

Chris Taylor — Love Island season 5

Georgia Steel — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Georgia Harrison — Love Island season 3

Hannah Elizabeth — Love Island season 1

Demi Jones — Love Island season 6

Jake Cornish — Love Island season 7

Kaz Kamwi — Love Island season 7

Liberty Poole — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Luis Morrison — Love Island season 1

Mitchel Taylor — Love Island season 10

Toby Aromolaran — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

For those who are unfamiliar with what Love Island: All Stars will entail, Mike Spencer — the creative director of the Love Island franchise — admitted that the soon-to-be hit series was a long time coming, replacing the winter season of Love Island (which typically takes place in the stunning South African villa) for 2024.

He dove into the nitty gritty details in a statement ahead of the start of the series, which will premiere on January 15, sharing with fans of the Love Island franchise, “It has been rumored now for a while, but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favorite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait.”

Nonetheless, one of the most notable names featured on the Love Island: All Stars cast list is Kaz Kamwi from Love Island: UK season 7, who doubles as the best friend of castmate Liberty Poole and the ex-fling of castmate Toby Aromolaran.

Need a refresher on who Kaz Kamwi is, as well as her journey within the Love Island franchise? Fortunately we got you covered — keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know for yourself…

The 29-year-old first appeared on Love Island: UK season 7 (which filmed in the summer of 2021), coupling up with quite a few contestants before reaching the final with Tyler Cruickshank. Continuing their relationship with one another post-show, Kamwi and Cruickshank ultimately broke up after four months of dating, and now the former is ready to let her romantic side return.

“To be totally honest, I actually really want to find love. I had a great time last series but I want to have an even better time,” she gushed, looking back at her first time around fondly. To follow this statement, Kamwi admitted that the best part of Love Island: UK season 7 was finding her best friend Liberty Poole, who will also be a part of Love Island: All Stars.

When asked her favorite memory from her experience on Love Island thus far, Kamwi admitted, “It has to be coming out with my best friend for life, Liberty. The memories I loved and treasure the most are more often than not the ones with Lib. We always laugh about the moment we first met when we couldn’t open the champagne. To this day, we still remember it and when we go out, we just look at each other and laugh.”

With friendships aside, as far as romance goes on Love Island: UK season 7, Kamwi and Aromolaran were coupled up with one another on the very first day in the villa, but the pair ultimately split when the latter wanted to pursue a relationship with with Chloe Burrows instead. Given that he will also be a part of Love Island: All Stars, Kamwi admitted that she is “bad bitch” and will handle the situation with as much grace as she can — period!

To catch the highly-anticipated premiere of Love Island: All Stars — and to see if Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran rekindle their romance, tune into ITV2 on January 15 — you will not regret it…