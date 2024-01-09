Who is Liberty Poole from the inaugural season of ‘Love Island: All Stars?’

From Love Island: UK season 7 to Love Island Games season 1, Liberty Poole is trying her luck at love for a third time on Love Island: All Stars season 1, hitting the stunning South African villa alongside the following fan favorite islanders in an attempt to find her perfect match once and for all.

Anton Danyluk — Love Island season 5

Chris Taylor — Love Island season 5

Georgia Steel — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Georgia Harrison — Love Island season 3

Hannah Elizabeth — Love Island season 1

Demi Jones — Love Island season 6

Jake Cornish — Love Island season 7

Kaz Kamwi — Love Island season 7

Luis Morrison — Love Island season 1

Mitchel Taylor — Love Island season 10

Toby Aromolaran — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Beginning on January 15 on ITV2, the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars will replace the winter season of Love Island. For those who are unfamiliar with what the soon-to-be hit show will entail, Mike Spencer — the creative director of the Love Island franchise — gave an overview of the series in a statement.

“It has been rumored now for a while, but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favorite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!”

With Liberty Poole being one of the most notable islanders returning to the Love Island franchise, viewers might need a refresher as to who she is, as well as her respective journeys on both Love Island: UK season 7 to Love Island Games season 1. Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Given that she just competed on Love Island Games this past November — showing interest in individuals like Johnny Middlebrooks from Love Island: USA and Callum Hole from Love Island: Australia, but ultimately failing to find her prince charming — Poole explained why she is returning to the Love Island franchise for Love Island: All Stars as well.

“I’ve grown so much as a person since I was first on the show, so I’m excited for people to see that. I’m a lot more confident in who I am and sure about exactly what I want from a relationship. I just want to have fun and meet a lovely boy.”

Going in with a positive attitude, Liberty Poole’s journey on the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars could be rather rocky nonetheless, given that her ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish will also be competing on the soon-to-be hit show.

The relationship between Poole and Cornish was turbulent throughout the entirety of Love Island: UK season 7, with their romance taking a turn for the worse during the infamous Movie Night, where Cornish said some controversial things that caused Poole to question both the feelings and intentions of her partner.

“It’s just not that 100 percent… I haven’t got the girl there where I’m like f*** me I want to rip your clothes off. I don’t want to fake any s*** you know what I mean? I don’t want to say I really do like her when I don’t. I’d be lying to myself.”

Naturally, these nasty comments resulted in their split — with both Poole and Cornish leaving the villa just three days shy of finale night — however, Poole left Love Island: UK as a fan favorite and Cornish left Love Island: UK as a villain.

When asked how she feels about having to interact with her ex-boyfriend all winter — especially given the awful things he said about her back in 2021 — Poole admitted that it will not hinder her from keeping her eyes on the prize.

“It’s always going to be awkward isn’t it? It’s always going to be weird seeing someone that you’ve been with getting with someone else. I wish my exes nothing but the best. I’m going to be focused on my own journey, so if it was to happen, I won’t be worrying about them… I’ll stay focused on my goal, which is to find love.”

Known for wearing her heart on her sleeve during her first two stints, Poole admitted to fans of the Love Island franchise that she will likely get in there and fall in love after a week, despite trying to keep her guard up more than she has in the past.

To catch the highly-anticipated premiere for yourself — especially to see both Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish interact with one another — be sure to tune into ITV2 on January 15.