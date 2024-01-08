Who is Toby Aromolaran from the inaugural season of ‘Love Island: All Stars?’

The cast for Love Island: All Stars finally here, bringing together fan favorite islanders from the beloved competition series to try their luck at love for a second time (or perhaps even a third time) in a show unlike anything we have seen before.

According to the creative director of the Love Island franchise, Mike Spencer, the creation of Love Island: All Stars was a long time coming, and it will replace the winter season of Love Island (which typically takes place in the stunning South African villa). He dove into the nitty gritty details in a statement ahead of the show’s release.

“It has been rumored now for a while, but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favorite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!”

On January 8, the official Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts for the Love Island franchise shared that the following islanders will compete on the inaugural season Love Island: All Stars, which will begin on January 15 on ITV2.

Anton Danyluk — Love Island season 5

Chris Taylor — Love Island season 5

Georgia Steel — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Georgia Harrison — Love Island season 3

Hannah Elizabeth — Love Island season 1

Demi Jones — Love Island season 6

Jake Cornish — Love Island season 7

Kaz Kamwi — Love Island season 7

Liberty Poole — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Luis Morrison — Love Island season 1

Mitchel Taylor — Love Island season 10

Toby Aromolaran — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

One of the most notable names on this list is Toby Aromolaran, who competed on Love Island Games (alongside both Georgia Steel and Liberty Poole) this past November. For those who failed to tune into Love Island Games, who is the handsome Toby Aromolaran, and what does he have to say about returning to the Love Island franchise for the third time?

Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

The 24-year-old first appeared on Love Island: UK season 7 (which filmed in the summer of 2021), where he was coupled up with Kaz Kamwi before re-coupling with Chloe Burrows, ultimately reaching the final alongside her and earning a second place finish.

The duo decided to pursue a relationship with one another outside of the villa for a little over the year (even moving into a £1 million Essex mansion together in November of 2021), however, this relationship ultimately came to a close in October of 2022. Shortly after the breakup, Chloe revealed that the feelings were far from mutual, revealing that Toby had left her heartbroken, sharing in a statement that their split was “the worst thing she’s ever been through.”

“He was probably the nicest person I’ve been with. When he said this is not working, I was really heartbroken for months… Things were going well and then fell apart and we both knew. We hadn’t seen each other in a month. I’m not going to beg someone to be with me… I wasn’t ready for it to end then.”

Given that they are no longer on speaking terms, when Toby was asked how he thinks Chloe feels about him making his return to the villa, he admitted that he is not too sure what her thoughts are.

“I don’t know how she would take it. We will always have love for each other and I think she would wish me the best of luck, as I would certainly do the same.”

Fortunately, Toby knows that his family and friends would be supportive nonetheless, admitting that his involvement with the Love Island franchise is a “running joke” back in Essex.

“It’s a running joke with my family and friends that for me to find something serious with a girl, I would need to go on Love Island. They call it my version of a dating app. My family are so supportive and are just waiting for me to bring another girl home from the Villa.”

As mentioned previously, this is not Toby’s first time returning to the Love Island franchise, competing on the inaugural season of Love Island Games about a year after his breakup with Chloe. While he formed a connection with Cely Vazquez from Love Island: USA season 2 during his time on the hit competition show, the duo had a falling out when she decided to go after Eyal Booker from Love Island: UK season 4 instead, leaving the footballer single for the second time.

While Cely Vazquez will not be hitting South Africa for the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars, with his ex-fling Kaz Kamwi competing on the show, as well as his ex-girlfriend Chloe Burrows potentially entering the villa as a bombshell, what does the beloved competition series have in store for Toby Aromolaran?

To catch the highly-anticipated premiere for yourself, tune into ITV2 on January 15. Chances are you will not regret it…