Are ‘Love Island UK’ stars Jessie Wynter and Will Young still together?

Jessie Wynter and Will Young met in the 9th season of the U.K.’s Love Island during the Winter of 2023. Young was one of the original stars of the dating show while Wynter, a former Love Island Australia contestant, entered the villa on day 7.

Wynter and Young were soon drawn to each other, and decided to couple up at the next recoupling on day 10. They spent the rest of their time together in South Africa as a couple until they were dumped from the villa on day 56, making them the fifth-place couple in the series and the last twosome to get dumped before the finale.

So are Jessie Wynter and Will Young still together?

Yes, the Love Island stars are still going strong, and have even discussed their plans for marriage in the future. In July 2023, Young shared in an interview with MailOnline that they had plans for marriage, children, and a whole future together. Wynter described her boyfriend as her “soulmate,” and they shared that they were prioritizing their relationship over the travel and party life that many Love Island stars pursue after their time in the villa.

In late August 2023, Young revealed in another interview with MailOnline that their relationship was going from strength to strength as he said there was likely a proposal in their near future. “I won’t lie, we are creeping up to the ring. We are creeping up to it,” the farmer admitted. “First stage is the goats, give us a couple of months and then the next thing is going to come and we will keep getting stronger and moving forward.”

However, Wynter gushed that she loved her boyfriend and their relationship and didn’t feel pressure to get engaged as she knew they were in a solid place. “We were sitting at dinner the other night and he takes my ring off my finger and was holding it and asked, ‘Does this ring fit you well?'” she recounted. “I looked at him like, ‘What? Why do you care about that?’ He was acting so awkward.”

Young joked that he thought he was being subtle but his girlfriend had realized what he was doing. It didn’t change any of his plans, however, as he made it clear that his future involves “babies, marriage, and living with Jessie for the rest of my life.”

Wynter, who is from Australia, and Young, a U.K. native, currently live on Young’s family farm in Buckinghamshire in southeast England, just outside Greater London. They explained that they’d like to split their time between the U.K. and Australia as their families are very important to them but are also saving their money to buy a house together.

Young, who visited Wynter’s family with her in Australia earlier in 2023, shared that he’d be happy spending six months in Australia and six months in the U.K. However, as he’s a working farmer, the couple has had to schedule their travels around important moments at the farm, such as lambing season. Young said he realized the strength of their relationship during that time. He described working all day and getting home to Wynter at 10 p.m. and she’d give him food and tuck him in. “I was exhausted, but that’s when I knew she was the girl for me,” he concluded.