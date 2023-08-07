Where to watch ‘Love Island’ reunion 2023

The cast of Love Island UK may have moved out of the villa, but that didn’t end the drama between housemates. Hosted by Maya Jama, the Love Island Reunion episode runs an hour and a half, offering fans insight into what happened when the cameras weren’t around.

Where to watch the ‘Love Island’ reunion

The Love Island Reunion special aired on August 6 in the United Kingdom. Locals can stream the series, including the reunion episode, for free on ITVX. However, those living in other countries will have to wait to stream it elsewhere.

If you’re in the United States, the reunion episode should be available on Hulu on August 7.

While you’re there, you can stream the rest of Love Island season 10 as it’s available in full on the service also.

What to expect during the ‘Love Island’ reunion

As my favorite part of any reality series, the Love Island Reunion was the season’s highlight for me. Without giving anything away, fans won’t be disappointed! The reunion host Jama is joined by her Love Island: Aftersun panelists Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson. They help her get to the bottom of who’s still together and who split up.

The cast spills the tea on some of the drama and hookups that happened outside of the villa. One cast member even got called out for comments made on a podcast, causing a heated argument on stage.

Be sure to catch the Love Island Reunion to learn what the winners are up to and find out about a new couple among the cast!