Are Sam Picco and Peter Cappio engaged? The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ couple, explained

Since September 28, Bachelor In Paradise season 9 has been gracing our television screens every Thursday evening, and tomorrow (December 7), the show will finally come to a close. Because of this, the remaining The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums will have the ultimate decision to make when it comes to their respective relationships — will they leave the beach single, taken, or even engaged?

For those who are unfamiliar, Bachelor in Paradise brings together individuals from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who may have not found love their first time around (or even their second time around), meeting on the shores of Sayulita, Mexico to try to finally find their happily ever after. Since 2014, some of the most beloved couples in Bachelor Nation found love with one another in Paradise, such as Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, Mari Pepin, and Kenny Braasch, and more — while the process is rather unconventional, it has proven itself time and time again to work!

As for what said process is, following a format similar to that of Love Island, contestants couple up with one another rose ceremony after rose ceremony during the show, and with an uneven number of men and women at all times, those left without a match are eliminated. In the end, the remaining couples can decide to go their separate ways, leave in a relationship with one another, or even get engaged on the beach — naturally, the stakes are at an all time high!

Now, Bachelor In Paradise season 9 has just seven men and seven women remaining, and it is still unclear as to where some of the duos stand…

Will couples like Sam Picco and Peter Cappio get engaged at the end of Bachelor In Paradise season 9? Keep scrolling to find out everything we know so far.

While Reality Steve is usually keen on reporting whether or not relationships last beyond the beach on Bachelor In Paradise, he has surprisingly failed to give any commentary on one of the strongest couples of the season — Sam Picco and Peter Cappio.

While there is no way to know for sure whether or not Sam and Peter get engaged to each other during the long-awaited three-hour finale, we would not be surprised if they were still together post-filming, given the strong connection they had with one another on the show. During their double date with Kylee Russell and Aven Jones, the pair took their relationship one step further, becoming an exclusive couple, all while playing games, dancing, and more — their relationship is the perfect mixture of romantic and fun!

In addition to this, the duo is on the older side of the contestants on Bachelor In Paradise season 9, so we would not be shocked if they were ready to settle down once and for all.

As far as red flags go, with Sam living in Canada and Peter living in the United States, the distance might put a wrench in their relationship, but we will just have to wait and see what the future holds for the two lovebirds…

To see how the rest of the relationship between Sam and Peter unfolds on Bachelor In Paradise season 9, catch the highly-anticipated three-hour finale from 8pm to 11pm ET/PT tomorrow (December 7) on ABC, with next-day streaming available via Hulu. For fans of The Bachelor franchise who might not be caught up, the previous nine episodes of Bachelor In Paradise season 9 are available via Hulu as well.