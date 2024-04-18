Are Spielberg and Scorsese collaborating on a ‘Cape Fear’ remake?

Martin Scorsese earned enthusiastic buzz for Killers of the Flower Moon, so fans are excited for their next project, including rumors of a Cape Fear remake. Scorsese directed the 1991 version of Cape Fear, which itself was a remake of the classic 1962 thriller.

Scorsese’s Cape Fear was a little divisive among moviegoers, and that even includes Robert De Niro’s performance. However, the 1991 version remains an iconic film, which successfully connected to iTunes audiences in 2022. The basic premise is certainly ripe for new storytelling. The plot revolves around a convicted criminal stalking an ordinary family.

It’s been over 20 years, so a modern approach could explore many compelling changes. It could address fresh views of the law, the vulnerabilities of using new technology, and more. And if a Cape Fear remake involved both Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, the simple partnership between such industry giants could also be enough to intrigue audiences.

Will Spielberg and Scorsese work on a Cape Fear remake together?

According to a recent report by Variety, both Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are collaborating on a new Cape Fear adaptation. Although the report doesn’t include many details, it does say that Scorsese and Spielberg will be executive producers for the remake.

So, although they seem to be closely involved, they might not take the director’s chair. It’s unclear what other roles they might take on. They are always busy with a variety of projects, and they might not have enough time to spare. But Scorsese might feel more personally attached after directing the 1991 film. Fans would surely be ecstatic if either director contributed further.

There’s also no word on a release date, cast, or additional crew. The original movie pitted Gregory Peck against Robert Mitchum, and Scorsese’s film featured Robert De Niro and Nick Nolte. So, the central villain and protagonist will likely be played by veteran actors again.

Will the Cape Fear remake be a movie or TV series?

Variety reported that the Cape Fear remake will be a TV series, and it will be available on Apple TV Plus. Some fans might be disappointed that the remake won’t be adapted into another film. After all, some series tend to overstay their welcome when a straightforward plot is stretched too thin.

In fact, some casual moviegoers have even criticized and joked about the long-form storytelling in recent Scorsese films. For example, The Irishman is sometimes considered unforgivably long. Skeptics might not be interested in similar pacing for an Apple TV series.

However, Cape Fear is already a deeply psychological and character-driven story. It could certainly benefit from more runtime, given the proper creative sensibilities. With Scorsese and Spielberg steering the tone, it’s certain to maintain the standards and essence of previous iterations.

