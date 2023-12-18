Are Susie Evans and Justin Glaze of ‘Bachelor Nation’ dating?

Susie Evans and Justin Glaze have given Bachelor Nation fans the ultimate challenge since their respective journeys on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have come to a close, which is to determine whether they are dating, or simply best friends. Fortunately, after racking our brains for months and months, the question has finally been answered by Susie and Justin themselves!

For those who are unfamiliar with Susie Evans, her official biography for season 26 of The Bachelor — where she was vying for the heart of Clayton Echard — is as follows.

“Susie is a beauty queen with a passion for adventure. Whether it’s moving to Japan to experience a new culture or winning Miss Virginia 2020, Susie loves to defy expectations and is looking for a man who will keep life interesting. What Susie finds sexy is a thoughtful man who prioritizes quality time and creating shared experiences. With Susie, loyalty is the bottom line and she needs someone she can trust to her core. Above all, she wants someone who will always be there to support and encourage her dreams no matter where those dreams take her.”

Susie made it all the way to the end on The Bachelor, but after Clayton told her, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey that he was in love with them (even sleeping with the latter two women), Susie decided she could not move forward with Clayton. After loads and loads of chaos ensued — including the lead of The Bachelor himself begging for Susie to take him back (and her refusing) — the duo connected off-screen, dating for a few months and even moving in together before splitting up once and for all in September of 2022.

On the other hand, for those who are unfamiliar with Justin Glaze, his official biography for season 17 of The Bachelorette — where he was vying for the heart of Katie Thurston — is below as well.

“Justin is one hell of a catch — tall, handsome, has a great career in investment sales, and for the cherry on top, he is also an extremely talented painter. He comes from a loving family and credits his parents, who have been happily married for over 30 years, with providing him an excellent example of what a successful relationship should look like. While Justin has dated around, he’s never been one to settle and just hasn’t found ‘the one.’ For Justin, that one woman is someone who is equally beautiful on the inside and out, trustworthy and committed to the idea of teamwork in a relationship. She’s passionate about fitness but also loves to enjoy a day barbecuing and a good bottle of Sauvignon Blanc. Justin considers himself to be very romantic and holds a lot of value in having a strong intimate connection, both emotionally and physically. For Justin, this journey is all about finding his forever, so here’s hoping he can find that meaningful connection with Katie.”

Justin made it all the way to the finale on The Bachelorette (ultimately falling short to Blake Moynes in the end), however, his journey within the franchise did not end there, trying his luck at love for a second time on season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise, where he found himself stuck in a love triangle with Eliza Isichei and Rodney Mathews. After being eliminated in week two, the Maryland native returned to the beloved competition series in week four, however, he was swiftly sent home once again.

Nowadays, after Susie and Justin’s respective journeys within Bachelor Nation have come to a close (at least for now), the pair has been spending quite a bit of time with one another — from attending The Golden Bachelor finale together, to attending KISS-FM Jingle Ball together, to spending the day at Disneyland and California Adventure together, and beyond — leaving fans of the franchise with just one burning question: Are Susie Evans and Justin Glaze a couple?

On a recent episode of Bachelor Happy Hour hosted by Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, the pair put the rumors to rest. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

When asked if they’re dating, Susie and Justin admitted that they are simply best friends, however, they have considered hooking up with one another on numerous occasions. How wild is that?

To follow this cheeky conversation, Justin shared why he and Susie aren’t a couple, even though they spend every single day together.

“It’s a huge risk. We have had this conversation. We are such good friends and I love and appreciate Susie so much in my life. She’s not just a casual hookup. If we were to cross that line, there’s gotta be longevity to it. The scary thought is, if that were to happen and things were to not go as planned, we don’t want to lose that foundation and friendship and not have that person in each other’s lives. That’s the risk.”

Nonetheless, Joe Amabile is an advocate for Susie and Justin’s relationship. In his opinion, risking a year-long friendship for a potential relationship could be worth it, drawing quite a few similarities to the love story between Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon of Bachelor Nation.

To follow, Susie admitted that they have chatted with Ashley and Jared about the situation in the past.

“We just did their podcast and she was saying that this is literally like their story. I will say, I joke that it’s just Justin, but we’ve talked about this stuff and I think if we cross the boundary… Right now, Justin can come to my wedding and I can go to his. I think we can.”

Are Susie Evans and Justin Glaze a match made in heaven? It is safe to say we will be keeping up with both parties on social media to see where things go from here…