Are there plans for ‘Manifest’ Season 5 or is Season 4 the end?

Manifest is a massively popular TV show, albeit one with a fascinating production history. Now that the first part of the fourth season is out on Netflix, fans are wondering if Manifest will get a fifth season or if the second half of season four will be the end of the road for this popular mystery series.

What is Manifest?

Manifest launched in 2018. It follows the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828. During their routine flight from Jamaica to New York City, the flight goes through some turbulence. At first, nothing seems unusual, but when they land they find they have vanished for over five and a half years while in the air. As they struggle to adapt to this new situation, the passengers also start to have supernatural visions, forcing them to get to the bottom of what happened to them.

Originally Manifest was aired on NBC, however they opted to cancel the show after the third season aired. Just before this announcement, Netflix started to stream the first two seasons, and the show quickly developed a cult following who were very vocal about their love for the show. Because of this, Netflix renewed Manifest and financed the creation of the fourth season. The first part of this season landed on the streaming service on November 4th, 2022. The second half of the season, consisting of 10 episodes, has no confirmed release date at the present time.

Will there be a Manifest season 5?

Fans are now wondering if there will be a fifth season of Manifest, especially since showrunner Jeff Rake approached NBC with a six-season plan mapped out. This was before the show’s first cancelation, however, and before Netflix picked up the series.

Currently, there are no plans to continue Manifest into a fifth season. When Netflix renewed the series, Deadline said that:

After weeks of negotiations, Netflix has closed a deal for a super-sized fourth and final season of the missing plane drama, which will be available exclusively on the streamer worldwide.

This confirms that the six-season plan was dropped, however it should be noted that season four is 20 episodes long, unlike previous seasons that have only been 13 episodes long, meaning it’s likely that the story planned for the fifth and sixth seasons has been added into season four, with the extra episodes helping the writers reach the planned conclusion without issue.

There is a chance, however, that a different distributor could revive Manifest again, allowing the team to make more seasons. While this is very unlikely, weirder things have happened.