Are Uma and Wil from ‘Love Island’ still together?

When Uma entered the Love Island villa, she quickly became a fan-favorite islander. With her combination of beauty and brains, she was poised to go far but she shocked viewers everywhere when she left the show after Wil’s elimination.

The two islanders first coupled on week 3 and continued to choose each other the following weeks until newcomer Reuben stole Uma. It’s not unheard of for couples to change when it’s still “early days” (as the bombshells would say), and Uma seemingly encouraged Reuben to shoot his shot with her. So when Wil was left single and forced to leave the show, it seemed like the end of their time as a couple.

Uma tearfully decided to leave the show as well in order to continue what she’s built with Wil. Given how Wil has behaved on the show — he admitted he doesn’t think cheating while on holiday is a big deal, among other things — fans were surprised to see Uma risk it all for a man they don’t think is as committed. Love Island couples sometimes go the distance but not every couple is so lucky. Breakups happen even with seemingly happy couples; have Uma and Wil managed to beat the odds after their departure?

For now, the two are together but the relationship is still in early days. They’ve been updating their social media accounts with pictures of the two looking happily coupled up and have appeared in a few post-Love Island clips as a pair.

For what it’s worth, Uma and Wil seem happy with the decision they made. Time will tell if their relationship will last but we wish them all the best!

