Are Zac and Elizabeth from ‘Love Island’ still together?

There’s nothing quite like watching a bunch of hot people compete for a shot at true love (and $100,000) and the masterminds behind Love Island know it. Every year, a new season or spinoff series of the reality dating program premieres and we gobble it up every single time.

It didn’t take long for Love Island to cross the pond and the first season of Love Island: USA premiered only four years after the original series. Season 6 may already be upon us but the first season of any show is hard to forget, let alone one as addicting as Love Island: USA.

Season 1 victors Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli certainly looked the part of a happy couple when they starred on the show, but as we all know when it comes to reality dating shows, long-lasting love can prove to be elusive. Have they fallen out of love like many a reality show couple or has their relationship withstood the test of real life?

Zac and Elizabeth split not long after the show ended

The couple looked perfect on screen but split in late 2019.

After the first season ended, Elizabeth began sharing details on her social media accounts about how the show was behind the scenes. In Jan. 2020, she posted a video on her personal YouTube channel where she updated viewers on the status of the couples from Love Island: USA. She shared that she and Zac broke up in Dec. 2019 but were working on reconciling.

Even though it didn’t work out, it looks like the two stayed friends. Both Zac and Elizabeth kept their dating lives relatively private for a couple of years after the split but Elizabeth has started sharing more of her personal life on her Instagram now that she’s dating InPlay.ai co-founder and CTO, Gianni Settino. Zac occasionally posts gym and lifestyle videos on his YouTube and recently launched an accessory brand, Aethera, with two of his friends.

