Are Yoda and Grogu from another galaxy? Thrawn’s galaxy in ‘Ahsoka’ explained

The question of Grand Master Yoda and now Baby Grogu’s origin is a Star Wars mystery more than 40 years in the making, but with Ahsoka now taking us to a new exotic galaxy, is Dave Filoni finally ready to unveil more about the adorable green creatures?

The new Disney Plus series centering around the titular Ahsoka Tano and the crew of Ghost (from Star Wars Rebels) has taken the team to an extragalactic world for the first time. Well, the first time in the canon Skywalker Saga timeline at least. With Thrawn and Ezra Bridger stranded on Peridea, and Baylan Skoll claiming that a source of great power resides there, fans are now beginning to wonder if this was the missing link in the Star Wars universe all along.

I mean, Din Djarin is clearly having trouble locating Grogu’s homeworld, and since the child still can’t communicate with his ward in any meaningful way, his past will remain a mystery. Add this to the overarching problem of the species’ rarity in the galaxy far, far away and you’ll realize why any mysterious new location could be associated with Yoda and Grogu.

Could Yoda and Grogu be from another galaxy?

Image via Lucasfilm

For years, fans have speculated as to why there seem to be so few members of Yoda’s species in the galaxy. That’s actually an understatement. Besides Yoda and Grogu themselves, we’ve only had one other character in the entire Star Wars history, and that’s Yaddle, who mysteriously disappeared after The Phantom Menace.

Some have theorized that the race is all but extinct, and Yoda and Grogu were among the last surviving members. It would certainly explain why the Masters at the Jedi Temple went to such great lengths to save Grogu. One might assume that some catastrophe befell their homeworld, or that they were persecuted by one government or another over the galaxy’s long-spanning history. But what if Yoda and Grogu were not from this world to begin with?

It seems the Nightsisters of Dathomir already had a presence on this new planet called Peridea, and with the characters hinting at the existence of a fallen civilization, it’s highly likely that other species with varying degrees of intelligence live in Peridea or other planets in this foreign galaxy. Would it be much of a stretch, then, to assume that Yoda and Grogu may have also come from this place?